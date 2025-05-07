Liv Morgan's Potential WWE Return Date Revealed
WWE superstar and now Hollywood actress Liv Morgan's potential return date has now been revealed in a new report.
Morgan, who remains one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez, was cast in the film Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, and announced on Monday Night Raw last week she would need time off to film the role.
In a recent report by Fightful Select, a potential timeline for her return has now been revealed. The report states that filming is expected to wrap on May 16th, and that Morgan is expected to return to the United States a day later.
While the report doesn't detail a specific date when she'll next appear on WWE TV, her return back to the US suggests she would be available soon after. The first episode of Raw following her return is May 19th.
Morgan, who's real name is Gionna Daddio, will star alongside Shun Oguri and Lily James, with Takashi Miike to direct the crime thriller.
Per IMDB, the film's description states "A gambling-addicted Tokyo cop and an FBI agent search for a missing politician's daughter, while a mysterious killer lurks in the criminal underworld, watching their every move."
