Becky Lynch Shoots Back At WWE Critics Telling Her To Move Over
Becky Lynch is never one afraid to make headlines, and she continues to do so weeks after her return to WWE.
"The Man" stepped back into a WWE ring for the first time in nearly a year when she came back to the company at WrestleMania 41, teaming with Lyra Valkyria to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. They would lose the belts the following night, resulting in Lynch turning on the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion.
Since the turn, Lynch has come under fire from wrestling fans, with some even comparing her to Hulk Hogan. While she didn't take kindly to that comparison, she is aware of the sentiment that exists.
She appeared on the WWE Raw Recap this week, and commented on those who feel she's getting in the way of WWE developing new talent.
"I continue to do what I'm doing; be great. Just beat all these younger people. Beat newer people. It's not that hard. For some reason, it seems to be hard. It seems to be harder on the women's division," Lynch said, alluding to a potential double-standard on the card.
"You look at the men's [division], who do you have that is hot and young over there? You got a bunch of old guys beating each other up. Nobody is saying nothing. Nobody is saying, 'Move over. Move over CM Punk. Move over Seth Rollins.' Nobody is saying that, but they'll say it to me," she said.
"Who is the bad guy? Why am I supposed to move over? The only time I'm going to move over is to make way for more titles, so I have more space to put my titles down. Nobody is moving me over."
Lynch, of course, is married to Rollins outside of the ring, but nonetheless was unafraid of using his standing as an opportunity to prove her point. She and Valkyria will battle for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship at Backlash this coming weekend.
