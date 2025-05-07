Major Update On Braun Strowman's WWE Release And Future
Braun Strowman's WWE future may not be as definitive as it appeared to be less than a week ago, per a new report.
The 41-year-old Strowman was among several WWE talent and office cuts that took place last week, as he was released by the company alongside the likes of Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, and others.
He had previously been let go in June of 2021, despite having won the WWE Universal Championship a little more than a year prior over Goldberg at WrestleMania 36.
While the recent release may have seemingly signaled a definitive end to his WWE run, that may not be the case, per wrestling media legend Bill Apter. He noted on the WrestleBinge podcast that Strowman's intended usage in this particular run was different than in the past.
“I think that this time around, they never envisioned him as a full-time, long storyline player," Apter said. "I don’t want to use the term filler, but just a good hand to have around to get the excitement going and maybe put some guys over, which he did. But nothing that they were planning on for a long period, and I don’t know if he actually wanted to be part of this for long periods of time."
Strowman returned to WWE in 2022, but has dealt with a variety of injuries over the course of the past several years, including a torn groin and undergoing neck surgery. Apter would mention that this particular release, though, was more amicable than many would believe.
"I heard that it was not an angry break, and if they call him six months or a year down the road, ‘We need you for three or four months,’ he’d be willing to do it again,” Apter said.
Strowman's final match with the company was on the April 4 episode of SmackDown, losing a Last Man Standing match to Jacob Fatu.
