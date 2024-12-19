Kenny Omega Return Video Featured On AEW Dynamite
Kenny Omega is coming back to All Elite Wrestling.
During Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite, a return video aired featuring highlights of the former world heavyweight champion to a massive reaction from the crowd inside the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC.
A return date wasn't announced in the video or by the AEW announce team of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Matt Menard.
Omega hasn't been featured on AEW television since the May 1 edition of Dynamite to give a status update on his health. He was subsequently confronted and attacked by The Elite, consisting of The Young Bucks, Jack Perry, and rival Kazuchika Okada.
Before then, Omega hadn't appeared since the end of 2023 on a December 5 edition of Collision, defeating former AEW talent Ethan Page. It was revealed the 41-year-old had been dealing with diverticulitis. Omega went on to have diverticulitis surgery May 16 at a New York hospital. He ended up having around 25 centimeters of his colon removed.
Prior to coming down with diverticulitis, Omega had a series of great matches in 2023. He had two Match of the Year candidates against WIll Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and five months later at Forbidden Door, where they flip-flopped the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship with Omega winning the first match and Ospreay emerged victorious in the rematch.
Fans were speculating when Omega would return to AEW as New Japan Pro Wrestling recently aired a return video of the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, as he'll be facing Gabe Kidd on January 5 at Wrestle Dynasty at the Tokyo Dome. The event is a co-promotional event with AEW.
