Liv Morgan Comments On World Championship Reign Passing 200 Days
Liv Morgan has officially been the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion for 200 days. She issued her first comments on the historic moment with a Wednesday morning post on social media.
200 days as the greatest Women's World Champion of all-time. You're welcome.- Liv Morgan
Morgan became the WWE Women's World Champion earlier this year after beating Becky Lynch for the vacant championship. Prior to that match, Rhea Ripley had been the world champion, but relinquished the title due to injury.
Morgan defeated Lynch at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE in Saudi Arabia and has held the championship ever since. Throughout her title run, Morgan has primarily feuded with Rhea Ripley. Morgan beat Ripley at Summerslam this year and aligned with Ripley's then boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio. Dominik has helped Morgan retain the championship on a variety of different occasions.
This weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event, Morgan will defend her championship against Iyo Sky. Other announced matches for the show include Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship, Gunther vs. Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre, and much more.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is making it's return to NBC for the first time since 2009.
