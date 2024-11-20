Toni Storm Announces Retirement From Pro Wrestling
AEW star and former AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm, has announced her retirement from pro wrestling.
During an interview with SB Nation, the former champion revealed the news and stated that she simply isn't used to being a loser.
“I’m not used to being a loser... I’ve failed at everything. I lost in AEW, I lost in Japan, I lost in Mexico. This is the last you’ll hear from me again. Enjoy Mariah May as your champion. You can all enjoy that."- Toni Storm
Storm confirmed that she hadn't spoken with Tony Khan about her leaving, but that AEW would be fine without her. “AEW is just fine without me," Storm said. "Everything is going well for AEW. They don’t need Toni Storm."
Storm has not been seen on AEW television since she lost the AEW Women's World Championship to Mariah May at All In. Storm is a three time AEW Women's World Champion. She joined AEW in 2022 and had early success before teaming up with Saraya and Ruby Riott. After losing the AEW Women's World Championship to Hikaru Shida, Storm broke down and the popular "Timeless" Toni Storm character was born.
Prior to her run in AEW, Storm wrestled for WWE, NXT, and NXT UK. She is a former winner of the WWE Mae Young Classic tournament and a former NXT UK Women's Champion.
