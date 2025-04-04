AEW Dynasty Predictions: Will Lightning Strike Twice For Swerve Strickland?
Swerve Strickland is looking to channel a little Deja vu by capturing the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynasty for the second year in a row, but its going to be tough to pull off as Jon Moxley has had a death grip on the gold for months on end.
Will Swerve prove that AEW is his house or will Mox continue to reign supreme? Can Timeless Toni Storm slay the mighty Megasus? Will Kenny Omega outlast Ricochet and Speedball Mike Bailey to retain his International Championship? Should fans be on the lookout for any upsets in the opening round of the Owen Hart Cup?
You have questions and we (potentially) have the answers you seek about Sunday's AEW Dynasty PPV in Philadelphia.
Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and SP3 are back to offer up their bold, and not so bold, predictions. Get their complete analysis by checking out The Takedown on SI AEW Dynasty predictions video above.
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido - ROH World Championship and Bandido's Mask on the line
This match was not officially announced in enough time to make it into our video, but SP3 and Rick like Bandido to finally win back the ROH World Championship. The latest reign of The Nueve has run its course and Bandido is the perfect guy to carry the torch for the brand moving forward. Zack meanwhile, believes that Jericho to not only going to leave with the belt but also Bandido's mask.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: AND NEW... Bandido
Zack Heydorn: Chris Jericho
SP3: AND NEW... Bandido
Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe in a Men's Owen Hart Tournament Match
This is another match that was not announced until after we recorded our predictions for the YouTube channel, but we all like Fletcher to advance to the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Cup. We might be underestimating Briscoe's chances, especially since he has two wins over Fletcher all ready. It just feels like the Protostar gets even at two wins a piece at Dynasty.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Kyle Fletcher
Zack Heydorn: Kyle Fletcher
SP3: Kyle Fletcher
Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight in a Men's Owen Hart Tournament Match
It's unfortunate that Jay White suffered an injury, because the Switchblade versus the Aerial Assassin would have most assuredly stolen the show. At the same time, what an opportunity for the newly signed Kevin Knight to make a name for himself in AEW. Most believe this tournament is Will Ospreay's to lose, and he'll likely win Sunday, but look for Knight to earn some new fans this weekend.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Will Ospreay
Zack Heydorn: Will Ospreay
SP3: Will Ospreay
Mercedes Moné vs. Julia Hart in a Women's Owen Hart Tournament Match
Mercedes Moné has yet to lose in singles competition in AEW, so it seems highly unlikely that her first loss will come in the opening round of the Owen Hart Cup. No disrespect to Julia Hart. A victory for Mercedes would put her in line for a highly anticipated bout with ROH Women's Champion Athena in the semi-finals. That's assuming she makes it past her opening round match against Harley Cameron.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Mercedes Moné
Zack Heydorn: Mercedes Moné
SP3: Mercedes Moné
The Death Riders (c) vs. Rated-FTR for the the AEW World Trios Championships
Rated-FTR have traveled a rocky road the past few weeks. Dax Harwood has been losing his cool with every setback, no matter how big or small, and these long-time friends appear to be on brink of a falling out. It's almost a little too obvious that a blow up takes place at Dynasty following a loss to the Death Riders. Which is exactly why Rick is going against the grain and picking an upset.
Predications:
Rick Ucchino: AND NEW... Rated-FTR
Zack Heydorn: Death Riders
SP3: Death Riders
The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Learning Tree for the AEW Tag Team Championships
There's not a ton of analysis to offer up for this one. If Brian Cage were able to compete right now, it would be the Murder Machines in this spot instead of the Learning Tree. The Hurt Syndicate will retain their titles, but the wildcard in this match is whether or not MJF decides to get involved in an effort to 'help' Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Hurt Syndicate
Zack Heydorn: Hurt Syndicate
SP3: Hurt Syndicate
Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole for the TNT Championship
Through no fault of his own, Daniel Garcia's reign as TNT Champion has been underwhelming and it may be time for a reset. Dropping the title to Adam Cole could be exactly what both men need. Cole's last major victory in AEW came three years ago when he hoisted the Owen Hart Cup and a character shift for Garcia following his first title loss would be fascinating to watch unfold.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: AND NEW... Adam Cole
Zack Heydorn: AND NEW... Adam Cole
SP3: AND NEW... Adam Cole
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Speedball Mike Bailey for the AEW International Championship
Any time Kenny Omega steps between the ropes the potential exists that fans are about to witness a Match of the Year contender. Those odds increase tenfold when Ricochet and Speedball Mike Bailey get added to the mix. As great as this match is expected to be, it would be down right stunning if Omega were to drop the AEW International Championship this early into his reign.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Kenny Omega
Zack Heydorn: Kenny Omega
SP3: Kenny Omega
Timeless Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne for the AEW Women's World Championship
Sunday is a big night for Megan Bayne. A dominating performance against the reigning AEW Women's Champion would put her on the fast track to becoming the top heel in the division. Expect the Chosen Goddess of AEW to pummel the four-time champ at Dynasty, but even the mighty Megasus will be no match for Storm's small package. Toni hangs onto the gold.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Timeless Toni Storm
Zack Heydorn: Timeless Toni Storm
SP3: Timeless Toni Storm
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship
It makes all the sense in the world for Tony Khan to strike while the iron is hot and put the AEW World Championship back around the waist of Swerve Strickland. SP3 and Zack Heydorn are convinced its going to happen to set up an eventual rematch against Hangman Page. Rick believes TK will stay the course and keep the belt on Mox until Darby Allin is ready to come take it from him.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Jon Moxley
Zack Heydorn: AND NEW... Swerve Strickland
SP3: AND NEW... Swerve Strickland
