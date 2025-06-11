AEW Summer Blockbuster Results, Highlights & Live Blog (6/11/25)
This week's AEW television super block is called Summer Blockbuster and is four straight hours of AEW content.
The lead match of the show this week is a rematch of one of the biggest matches AEW can put on. For the second time in company history, this week the show will feature Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland in a singles match. The two collided for the AEW World Championship at last year's Forbidden Door PPV with Strickland getting the victory to retain his championship.
There isn't a title on the line for this match, but Ospreay and Swerve came to blows two weeks ago on Dynamite. Ospreay is looking to beat some sense into Strickland and get him to join forces with Adam Page in order to take down Jon Moxley and The Death Riders.
The other main event segment announced for the show this week is a contract signing between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada. Omega vs. Okada 5 was announced last week and both talents will make it official this week when they sign on the dotted line.
Other action on this week's show includes The Hurt Syndicate in action against Mike Bailey, Kommander, and Kevin Knight, Kyle Fletcher vs. Anthony Bowens, and much more.
Check back beginning at 8pm EST for full results and highlights.
AEW Summer Blockbuster Card
Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland
AEW International Champion Kenny Omega & AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada sign their contract for All In Texas
AEW Women's Champion Timeless Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart w/ TBS Champion Mercedes Moné on commentary
The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin & MJF) vs. Speedball Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight & Komander in a Trios Match
Anna Jay & Tay Melo vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford
Kyle Fletcher vs. Anthony Bowens
Thekla vs. Queen Aminata
Mistico returns
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
AEW’s Media Rights Future After Warner Bros. Discovery Announces Company Split
New Name For Mariah May Revealed On WWE NXT
A Very Evil, Not So Nice Update On Danhausen's AEW Contract
Major Jade Cargill Match Reportedly Planned For WWE Evolution 2