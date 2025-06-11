AEW Has Been Strategically Uploading Classic Matches To YouTube
Subscribers of the AEW YouTube channel may have noticed that the company has begun the process of uploading some of their most iconic matches, in their entirety, to the channel.
The All Elite Wrestling catalog hasn't always been the easiest to access over the years, and the company is now making a concerted effort to change that.
While many hardcore AEW fans will no doubt be flocking to the channel to relive some of their favorite matches and moments, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that the folks in AEW are hoping the move will drive people to dig further and check out more of the archived shows that are available on HBO Max.
"Those we spoke to claimed that the uploads were a part of AEW's strategy to drive traffic towards their streaming content," Ross Sapp reported Wednesday. "There are plugs in the description of each [video], directing fans to the service. There are some exclusions, as WrestleDream isn't up in full on the HBO Max service yet, but we were told that was the motivation."
Some of the more recent uploads to the YouTube channel include Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr. at WrestleDream 2023, Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage from that same show, the in-ring debut of Mercedes Moné against Willow Nightingale and the brutal Unsanctioned Match between Jox Moxley and Kenny Omega.
Just a heads up that some of the matches do not feature commentary, as Ross Sapp was told that was due to the social media buzz around some recent clips that had been posted. AEW wants to continue to gauge fan response to those videos.
The YouTube effort comes as AEW is getting ready to release more archived shows to HBO Max coming up on Friday, June 20.
In addition to past episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision, a number of PPV's will become available, including AEW All Out (2021 and 2022), AEW Full Gear (2021 and 2022), AEW Forbidden Door (2022) and AEW All In (2023 and 2024).
