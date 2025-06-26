AEW Dynamite Results (6/25/25): Ospreay And Swerve Make Huge Challenge, Young Bucks Attack Adam Page With Moxley
This week's episode of AEW Dynamite started off with a huge tag team victory for Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay, but continued with an even bigger challenge for the All In PPV event on July 12.
Ospreay and Strickland defeated Lee Johnson and Blake Christian in what ended up being an impromptu match thanks to The Young Bucks. Ospreay and Strickland were scheduled to have this match later in the show, but The Bucks flexed their muscle to move it up without their knowledge.
After they were victorious, Strickland challenged The Bucks to a match at All In. Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks at All In is what Strickland laid down, but Ospreay turned up the volume. Ospreay said that the AEW fans have had enough of The Bucks as EVP's of AEW and said that their tag team match at All In should be with the EVP titles on the line.
The Young Bucks flipped out after hearing the challenge and Strickland attacked security nearby as they did. Later in the show, The Bucks had Strickland kicked out of the building for putting his hands on an AEW official.
The men's and women's Casino Gauntlet matches will take place at this year's All In event and both matches now have their number one entrants. In the women's match, Kris Statlander now owns the number one spot. Statlander defeated Thunder Rosa, Willow Nightingale, and Athena to earn that right. Marina Shafir got involved in the match to help Statlander lock down the spot.
For the men's Casino Gauntlet, Mark Briscoe is the number one entrant. Briscoe defeated Bandido, Roderick Strong, and Konosuke Takeshita to secure the upper hand in the match. Prior to the match, Briscoe confronted The Hurt Syndicate and went toe to toe with MJF on the microphone.
Speaking of The Hurt Syndicate, Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight challenged to them to an AEW World Tag Team Championship Match at All In. Bailey and Knight said that the titles have been held hostage long enough and that they were ready to free them.
This week the feud between Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm reached a new boiling point. Mone attacked Storm right as Dynamite went on the air. Mone beat Storm up backstage and then out on top of the entrance ramp. Mina Shirakawa made the save, but Mone then told Storm to "let the games begin."
In the main event, Adam Page defeated The Beast Mortos. After the match, Page was attacked by The Young Bucks. The Bucks hit Page with an EVP Trigger and then Jon Moxley and The Death Riders walked out.
Moxley used a chain and choked Page in the middle of the ring as his Death Riders looked on with The Young Bucks. The Ops ran out to try and make the save, but The Bucks got in the way. From there, Will Ospreay hit the ring and was able to successfully save the day. Page was passed out in the ring and the medical team tended to him as the show went off the air.
Full AEW Dynamite Results (6/25/25)
- Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay defeated Blake Christian and Lee Johnson
- Kota Ibushi defeated Trent Beretta
- Jet Speed defeated Ricochet and AR Fox
- Mark Briscoe defeated Bandido, Roderick Strong, and Konosuke Takeshita to earn the number one spot in the men's Casino Gauntlet at All In
- Kris Statlander defeated Willow Nightingale, Athena, and Thunder Rosa to earn the number one spot in the women's Casino Gauntlet at All In
- Adam Page defeated The Beast Mortos
