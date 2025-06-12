Kenny Omega And Kazuchika Okada Will Wrestle For New Unified Championship At All In
Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada signed on the dotted line for their upcoming AEW International Championship and AEW Continental Championship Winner Take All Match at All In on this week's special AEW Summer Blockbuster episode of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision.
During the contract signing, Tony Schiavone revealed that the winner would unify both of those championships into one brand new championship -- The Unified Championship. Schiavone then revealed a brand new belt.
Omega and Okada started out this contract signing as respectful opponents, but that turned quickly once Don Callis showed up. Okada joined Don Callis and attacked Omega with a police baton. The attacked was kept up even while Omega was on a medical gurney with Okada hitting him in the midsection with multiple elbow drops.
Prior to the contract signing and the angle, AEW ran a long video package detailing the Okada vs. Omega rivalry. Their match at All In will mark the fifth singles match between the two stars.
Kenny Omega won the AEW International Championship from Konosuke Takeshita at this year's AEW Revolution PPV. Okada defeated Eddie Kingston to win the AEW Continental Championship in March of last year and has held the title ever since.
AEW All In airs live on PPV from inside Globe Life Field in Texas on July 12. Other announced matches for the show include Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship and Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women's World Championship.
