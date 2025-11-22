AEW Full Gear 2025: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The seventh edition of AEW Full Gear is locked and loaded for Newark, NJ's Prudential Center tonight. One special difference about this year's event is that Full Gear will be sponsored by DC Comics.

The partnership was revealed on October 1st, coinciding with the announcement of a new crossover comic book story from AEW and DC featuring several of the top stars and characters from both properties.

The main card begins at 8 p.m. EST on HBO Max, Prime Video, and other PPV providers, but before that, the Saturday Tailgate Brawl pre-show will start at 7 p.m. EST and air live on TNT and HBO Max.

Four matches are currently lined up for the Tailgate Brawl, with the biggest being El Sky Team (Mascara Dorada, Mistico, and Neon) versus the Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Kazuchika Okada, and Hechicero) for the CMLL World Trios Championships following Okada's victory over Dorada on Wednesday.

The main event of Full Gear will be Hangman Adam Page defending the AEW Men's World Championship against AEW World Trios Champion Samoa Joe in a steel cage match. TBS Champion Mercedes Moné hopes to dethrone Kris Statlander as the AEW Women's World Champion in the third match of their trilogy that began last year at Full Gear. Plus, FTR will challenge Brodido for the AEW World Tag Team Championships and so much more!

Here's a full preview of everything we know about AEW Full Gear from Newark, NJ.

Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW Men's World Championship in a Steel Cage Match

After unsuccessfully challenging for the AEW Men's World Championship at WrestleDream and turning heel shortly after, Samoa Joe became the number one contender for the title once again on the Fright Night edition of AEW Dynamite by winning a high-stakes 4-way match.

Since then, their rivalry has gotten even more heated, with the champion resorting to impersonating Tony Schiavone and taking out the other members of The Opps to enact his revenge for their persistent attacks. Tonight, The Hangman looks to retain his championship and prove to Joe that he's still the same man who became infamous for arson and massacring his enemies in steel cage matches.

One thing working in Samoa Joe's favor is that Hangman is visibly beaten up and covered in athletic tape after the damage that Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata inflicted on him for weeks. Joe believes he can capitalize and become a two-time AEW World Champion.

Can the cowboy overcome the odds in the steel cage?

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Mercedes Moné for AEW Women's World Championship

Kris Statlander will defend the AEW Women's World Championship against TBS Champion Mercedes Moné as they meet in the ring for the third time. Moné narrowly defeated Statlander at Full Gear 2024 and Worlds End 2024 to retain the TBS Championship, but she'll be facing a new and more confident version of Kris Statlander this time around.

Statlander has claimed that Moné's constant pursuit of gold around the world has made her unfocused. "13 Belts" Moné believes that she's more focused than she's ever been. Will the AEW Women's World Championship elude Mercedes Moné once again at Kris Statlander's hands, or will the CEO finally be able to say she holds the most important title of all?

Brodido (c) vs. FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships

FTR won a Fright Night 4-Way Fight on Dynamite to earn the right to challenge Brodido for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Full Gear. Despite already having the opportunity, FTR has gone the extra mile to make their rivalry with Brodido incredibly personal. For weeks, they've been targeting Bandido and his family, specifically his abuela and his brother, Gravity.

If FTR wins at Full Gear, they'll tie the Young Bucks' record for the most tag title reigns in AEW history, but Brodido is not going down without a fight. Who will stand atop the tag division as its leaders by the end of the night?

Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship (If Briscoe loses, he must join the Don Callis Family)

For the sixth match of their series, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Briscoe are upping the stakes by not just putting the TNT Championship on the line but adding a stipulation that if Briscoe loses, he must join the Don Callis Family. Their current record sits at 3-2, with Fletcher having the upper hand, but Mark Briscoe is feeling extra motivated after collecting a huge team victory at Blood & Guts.

Can Briscoe clinch his first singles title in AEW and avoid joining the Don Callis Family, or will Kyle Fletcher officially break the record for the most successful TNT title defences in AEW's history?

Casino Gauntlet Match to determine the inaugural AEW National Champion (Bobby Lashley will enter at #1, Shelton Benjamin will enter at #2)

The inaugural AEW National Champion will be crowned tonight in a Casino Gauntlet match. The title will be defended in AEW, ROH, and international partner promotions like NJPW and CMLL. The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin won matches on Dynamite to enter the match first and second, respectively.

Also announced to enter the Casino Gauntlet are Ricochet, Speedball Mike Bailey, and Kevin Knight. Who else will be part of the match, and who will become the first-ever AEW National Champion?

Jon Moxley goes one-on-one with Kyle O'Reilly for the third time tonight with hopes of getting better results than their previous encounters. Their first match ended in a DQ when Moxley opted to punch the referee rather than fight his way out of O'Reilly's submission. A double countout decided their second match. The worst moment for Moxley came a Blood & Guts when he was isolated from the Death Riders and forced to tap out to an ankle lock from O'Reilly while lying in a pile of broken glass.

Since then, he's been greeted with "You tapped out!" chants by fans everywhere he goes, despite his denial. On Dyanmite, O'Reilly challenged Moxley to a No Holds Barred match and managed to trap him in another ankle lock to add insult to injury. Can Moxley return to his winning ways, or will O'Reilly finish the job in exposing Moxley's recent cowardly ways?

Jurassic Express & Kenny Omega vs. Young Bucks & Josh Alexander in a $1,000,000 match

After Josh Alexander took out two of Kenny Omega's closest allies, Kota Ibushi and Michael Nakazawa, Omega's ongoing conflict with the Don Callis Family has only grown more personal. Tonight, he'll team up with Jurassic Express at Full Gear to stand across the ring from Alexander and the Young Bucks with $1,000,000 on the line.

The Don Callis Family has been heavily recruiting Omega's former friends, the Young Bucks, to join them, but the Bucks still haven't formally committed despite their current financial struggles. Plus, they didn't follow through with giving Omega a BTE Trigger on Wednesday.

Can Omega get revenge and his former friends back in his corner, or will the Bucks and Alexander officially get on the same page and win a life-changing $1,000,000?

"Timeless" Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron vs. Skye Blye & Julia Hart vs. Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir in a 4-way tag match (The winning team will pick the stipulation for their semifinal match in the women's tag tournament)

All of the teams that have advanced to the semifinals of the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament will clash in a 4-way match tonight for the right to pick the stipulation for their upcoming semifinal match.

While each team has its own motivations, after the ruthless attack on Mina Shirakawa by Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir forced "Timeless" Toni Storm to forfeit the first-ever Women's Blood & Guts match, it's safe to say that the Timeless Lovebombs will be the team to watch on their quest to make all of their adversaries pay.

Pac vs. Darby Allin

If you want something done right, you have to do it yourself. That's Pac's philosophy when it comes to Darby Allin after Jon Moxley failed to defeat Allin at WrestleDream and the Death Riders lost at Blood & Guts. Pac is determined to put Darby Allin down for good and he specifically wants to do it in a traditional wrestling match with no weapons or added stipulations.

Allin has been a thorn in the side of the Death Riders since the faction was formed and he's only become a bigger threat as time has progressed. Who will emerge as the victor in their first singles encounter since 2020?

AEW Full Gear date:

Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025

AEW Full Gear time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

AEW Full Gear location:

Location: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

How To Watch Full Gear 2025:

Streaming: HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, and YouTube in the United States and internationally on Triller.

