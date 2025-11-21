AEW Full Gear Predictions: Can Hangman Page Survive The Steel Cage Against Samoa Joe?

AEW Full Gear weekend is upon us and there are nine main show matches that need to be discussed.

Will Hangman Adam Page survive Samoa Joe inside a steel cage and retain his AEW Men's World Championship? Can Kris Statlander prove she's better than Ultimo Moné by keeping Mercedes from adding a new crown jewel to her championship belt collection?

Will FTR once again show that they are the greatest tag team in professional wrestling, and who will have the honor of becoming the inaugural AEW National Champion?

Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Blake Lovell are back to give their final thoughts and analysis ahead of Saturday night's pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

AEW National Championship Casino Gauntlet Match

Spin your randomizer, flip a coin or throw a dart against a wall of names. There's no shortage of ways to pick a winner for this Casino Gauntlet Match, as the field appears to be wide open. Having Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin face each other at the beginning is an intriguing start to what may end up being an unpredictable finish.

Could someone like an MJF return to claim championship gold? Or could Orange Cassidy find a new prize for his backpack? Yes and Yes. This one should be fun.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: MJF

Zack Heydorn: Orange Cassidy

Blake Lovell: Shelton Benjamin

PAC vs. Darby Allin

As PAC proved during Blood & Guts, there's nothing he isn't willing to do to Darby Allin. That said, their match on Saturday is all about determining the better man in a one-on-one fight. No tricks, no weapons, just skill against skill. Zack and Blake believe that Darby Allin will find a way to prevail, but Rick isn't as convinced. And it has nothing to do with either PAC or Allin, and everything to do with the next match we are going to discuss. PAC will win to set up another Jon Moxley failure.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: PAC

Zack Heydorn: Darby Allin

Blake Lovell: Darby Allin

Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O'Reilly - No Holds Barred

The guys are once again split on this one. Zack and Blake like Jon Moxley to get back to his winning ways, especially if The Death Riders get involved on behalf of their fearless (?) leader, but the trend of recent events cannot be ignored.

While other members of Moxley's faction have been carrying their weight, Jon has made a habit of running away just as a situation starts to become dire. He already submitted to O'Reilly during Blood & Guts, and Rick thinks he will do it again at Full Gear.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Kyle O'Reilly

Zack Heydorn: Jon Moxley

Blake Lovell: Jon Moxley

Women's 4-Way Tag Team Match

Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir are an extremely impressive tag team, especially given the short amount of time they've spent working with each other. They knocked off TayJay in the opening round of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament, and we expect their momentum to continue Saturday night. They'll pick up the win and get to choose the stipulation for their semifinals match-up against Timeless Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir

Zack Heydorn: Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir

Blake Lovell: Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir

Million Dollar Six-Man Tag Team Match

Matt and Nick Jackson may not be fully on the road to their redemption tour, but they are certainly packing up the car as we speak. It's clear as day that The Young Bucks do not get along with Josh Alexander, and they do not particularly care for Don Callis either.

On Saturday night, they'll be forced to choose between a pile of money and finding a moral compass. We all believe they'll finally give Callis a definitive answer en route to an eventual reunion of The Elite.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express

Zack Heydorn: Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express

Blake Lovell: Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express

TNT Championship Match - No DQ, Mark Briscoe joins Don Callis Family if he loses

There's an argument to be made that Kyle Fletcher should retain his TNT Champion over Mark Briscoe on Saturday night. Fletcher has been on an absolute heater, and there is comedy gold to be discovered with Briscoe being forced to join the Don Callis family and then having to spend the next several months annoying his way to freedom.

That said, Callis messed up when he brought Briscoe's kids into this rivalry. Mark will flip him the bird by winning the TNT Title from the Protostar.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... Mark Briscoe

Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... Mark Briscoe

Blake Lovell: AND NEW!... Mark Briscoe

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

Brody King and Bandido have been a true success story this year in All Elite Wrestling. The ROH World Champion, in particular, has had a breakout year in 2025, but all good things eventually come to an end.

Momentum just feels like it's on the side of FTR and the top bad guys in AEW are going to find a way to leave New Jersey with the World Tag Team Championships around their waist. Hopefully, there's still a plan to keep Brodido together and feature them after they drop the titles at Full Gear.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... FTR

Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... FTR

Blake Lovell: AND NEW!... FTR

AEW Women's World Championship Match

Saturday's clash for the AEW Women's World Championship has 'match of the night' written all over it. These two ladies tore the house down at Full Gear last year and then did it again at Worlds End. Both women have only gotten better over the last several months, but this will be Kris Statlander's true crowning moment. We all like her to derail the Moné Train and solidify her title reign by hanging onto the one championship belt that Mercedes just cannot add to her collection.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Kris Statlander

Zack Heydorn: Kris Statlander

Blake Lovell: Kris Statlander

AEW Men's World Championship Steel Cage Match

We all know exactly what this match is going to be. Tony Khan has booked two ruthless competitors against one another inside an environment where they really thrive. It's going to be brutal. It will be violent, and it will be difficult to watch at times, but the result is never going to be in doubt.

Hangman Adam Page will survive and retain his AEW Men's World Championship, with the real intrigue coming from what surprise angle may be in store after the bell rings.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Hangman Adam Page

Zack Heydorn: Hangman Adam Page

Blake Lovell: Hangman Adam Page

