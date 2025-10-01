AEW And DC Announce Major Comic Collaboration, Set To Debut at New York Comic Con

Hot off the presses!

In collaboration with @DCOfficial, #AEWOrigins is now available for purchase!

Get your copy of the 24-page comic book, t-shirts, sweatshirt or poster - linked ⬇️

Features origin stories of your favorite @AEWonTV stars

Available at https://t.co/5xS11vf7YQ pic.twitter.com/T6WdGyr0ep