AEW And DC Announce Major Comic Collaboration, Set To Debut at New York Comic Con
The Justice League is getting an Elite upgrade.
Ahead of tonight's celebration of Dynamite's 6th anniversary, AEW announced that it will be joining forces with DC for a two-issue comic book collaboration. The collaboration will officially kick off with an exclusive preview edition available at New York Comic Con next week.
Per the official press release released earlier today, as a part of the collaboration, DC Comics will be the presenting sponsor for November's Full Gear PPV in Newark, NJ.
DC and AEW are both under the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella and have worked together before, but this marks their biggest collaboration thus far.
What's in the comic?
AEW's partnership with DC will include a two-part, 48-page comic book story including top wrestlers and characters from both brands. Featured AEW talent includes: AEW Men's World Champion Hangman Adam Page, TBS Champion Mercedes Moné, "Timeless" Toni Storm, Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, Willow Nightingale, Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy, and Darby Allin.
DC Heroes in the comic are: Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, Green Lanterns Guy Gardner and John Stewart, Nightwing, Hawkgirl, and Zatanna.
More details on New York Comic Con and where to find the issue
As part of the preview of the collaboration at New York Comic Con, on Friday, October 10, AEW CEO/GM Tony Khan, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, Jon Moxley, and Orange Cassidy will participate in a panel discussion with DC writer Steve Orlando and artist Travis Mercer for a panel discussion titled, “Heroes, Villains, Spaces In-Between: Pro Wrestling and Comic Storytelling.”
The following day, Strickland, Nightingale, Moxley, and Cassidy will take part in an exclusive comic signing for fans in attendance for the preview event.
Fans not attending New York Comic Con will be able to purchase the full DC x AEW collaborative comic book event on AEW's website, comic stores, and certain 2026 AEW live events.
Past collaborations between AEW DC
This isn't AEW and DC's first time working together. Last October, AEW and DC Comics partnered up to release AEW Origin Stories, a series of comics penned by Steve Orlando detailing how several AEW wrestlers became the stars they are today, including Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy, "Timeless" Toni Storm, Darby Allin, and Dr. Britt Baker, DMD.
Earlier this year, Dynamite held Heroes & Villains matches sponsored by the most recent Superman film.
Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland has done cosplays of several DC heroes on PPV such as Static Shock and Mr. Terrific.
