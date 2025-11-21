Nikki Bella Discusses Timeline For WWE Retirement

When does Nikki Bella think she will retire from WWE?

The two-time WWE Divas Champion made her surprising return earlier this year in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, and she’s now on course for what could be one of the biggest matches of her career.

Nikki recently turned on former friend and current Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, with the two set for a showdown for the title at Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29 in San Diego.

However, while Nikki has her focus on the present, she’s also looking to the future when it comes to being an in-ring competitor in WWE.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nikki addressed her plan for retirement, noting that she understands her current run will be the final one of her WWE career.

“I know that however long this run is — a year, two years — it will be my last and final, and you know, in our industry, you never wanna say never,” Nikki said. “But I’m just being realistic.”

Nikki added her desire to have one more run with Brie Bella as a duo before officially hanging up her boots.

“I started with her and I wanna end with her,” Nikki said. “I know everyone wants it and I think it would be really cool for the fans and as well for this new era, especially when you turn me heel.”

Brie recently discussed that possibility on The Nikki & Brie Show, stating that she “definitely” had another run in her and hoped it was with Nikki.

Will Nikki Bella Become Women’s World Champion At WWE Survivor Series: WarGames?

Stephanie Vaquer | WWE

Defeating Vaquer would be a monumental moment for Nikki in her WWE career.

There is no doubt that ‘La Primera’ is seen as one of the top rising stars in WWE, and Nikki embracing her bad side to pull out all the tricks up her sleeve to win the title would be a fascinating development.

Nikki came up short in her quest to capture gold when she faced off against Becky Lynch at WWE Clash in Paris back in August, and there may not be other opportunities like the one she’s about to get against Vaquer.

If Nikki does win the championship, perhaps that could lure Brie back to WWE to make sure that the gold stays with The Bella Twins.

However, Vaquer’s star is brighter than ever, and the champion could have plenty to prove after the betrayal by Nikki.

