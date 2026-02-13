AEW World Champion MJF Discusses WWE’s Interest in Him

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is still better than you and everyone apparently still knows it.

MJF is enjoying his second reign with the AEW World Championship. At AEW Worlds End on December 27 last year, he pinned Samoa Joe in a Fatal Four-Way match to become the new AEW World champion.

Despite his last world championship reign being in 2022, MJF has managed to keep himself busy on and off AEW TV. Since 2023, MJF has inked roles in movies like Happy Gilmore 2, Iron Claw, and Violent Night 2, which is set to be released in late 2026.

None of MJF's success went unnoticed by the competitor. WWE reportedly held an interest in MJF when his contract with AEW expired at the beginning of 2024, and he went on to call it the great "Bidding War of 2024." He's now speaking out about the details of that bidding war and whether or not WWE still has eyes on him.

There was and still is interest

AEW President Tony Khan offered MJF an enticing deal to return to AEW and to brush off the worldwide leader of pro wrestling. MJF once said he's set to make more than $15 million throughout the entire length of his new contract with AEW.

MJF sat with Chris Van Vliet on the newest episode of Insight and discussed how much interest WWE had in him then and now.

"You know the answer, there was a lot. I had some nice calls with some nice folks who are high up on the chain, and they were interested in me. They’re still very much so interested in me, and I understand why. But for all my faults, one thing I am not is unprofessional. If you put a contract in front of me with the right amount of money, I’m going to do this." MJF on Insight

MJF had the opportunity to set up dream matches with WWE mainstays like The Miz, Randy Orton, and even CM Punk. Instead, he opted to stay with AEW.

Pro wrestling then and now

Elsewhere in the interview, MJF discussed what has changed about wrestling since he began watching as a child.

I think the style of professional wrestling has changed immensely, but that happens after every decade...If something flashy happens, it’s because I see an opening to take my opponent out in a unique way. But outside of that, I’ll pull your hair, I’ll bite your face, I’ll scratch your eyes, I’ll do whatever I have to do to win. And I think that’s been lost a little bit on my generation.” MJF on Insight

MJF has always been unapologetic about everything he stands for. Whether it's his personal beliefs or his ideologies on wrestling, he has always told people exactly how he thinks. He's never been the kind of wrestler to execute beautiful 630 sentons, but his style of working is entertaining.

MJF last wrestled on the February 4 episode of AEW Dynamite where he lost an AEW World Title Eliminator match against Brody King in just one minute and 17 seconds.

