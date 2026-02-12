Ricochet Reveals the Key Factor Drawing Talent to AEW

After departing WWE in 2024, Ricochet made his surprise debut for All Elite Wrestling at AEW All In London as a competitor in the Casino Gauntlet match.

Despite not winning, Ricochet's stock has risen considerably in the industry over the last year and a half. Not only is he the leader of the faction known as The Demand, but he is also the first-ever AEW National Champion.

Ricochet has recently stated that WWE tarnished his legacy and killed his love for wrestling. So how did AEW manage to bring back his love for the business?

Ricochet | All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling's Ricochet recently spoke with Rob Wolkenbrod of Forbes. When asked about the creative atmosphere in AEW and whether he found it more collaborative than other companies, Ricochet said he believes it is and noted that the collaborative aspect is what's attracting a lot of talent to the company.

"Yeah, absolutely," Ricochet said. "Lucha Underground was great, and even my time in NXT was great. Obviously, overseas is always great, and the indies are always great. But here in AEW, it’s like all of that in one professional setting. I feel like the collaborative part of it is one of the best reasons I can find for why I like it here. If you’ve got an idea or something, you absolutely are heard.

"Sometimes they 100% use your idea. Sometimes you work together to get something that both parties like. Sometimes they say no and still do what they want. Either way, I think the collaborative part really is the thing that draws a lot of the talent to AEW."

Ricochet gives an example of the collaborative effort that exists in AEW

Ricochet | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

When asked to give an example of the collaborative effort that takes place behind the scenes in All Elite Wrestling, Ricochet pinpointed the scissors storyline that took place between himself and Swerve Strickland.

Ricochet would explain that he and Strickland saw the spot going differently in their heads than the people backstage did. After pleading their case, they were allowed to do the angle as they envisioned it, which led those same people to tell them that, while they didn't understand it at first, after seeing it, it worked, and to commend them on the angle coming across on television so well.

Current TNT Champion Tommaso Ciampa has also praised the collaborative efforts he's experienced since joining the company last month. This kind of creative freedom could very well attract more talent from other companies in the months and years ahead.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Major Update on Private Party's AEW Status Ahead of Dynamite

Kenny Omega Open to Another AEW Title Run — But There’s One Condition

More Details About Samoa Joe's Injury Have Been Revealed

Swerve Strickland Reveals the Most Underrated Talent in AEW