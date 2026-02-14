AEW Grand Slam Australia Preview (2/14/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

AEW has returned to Australia for the second year in a row, this time making their Sydney debut in Qudos Bank Arena.

Grand Slam Australia has a stacked card that wouldn't have been out of place on a PPV. The main event features MJF putting the AEW World Championship on the line against Brody King.

King won a title opportunity two weeks ago on Dynamite when he defeated the champion in an eliminator match in under two minutes after a well-timed distraction from "Hangman" Adam Page. The shock victory punched his ticket to Australia, and he has every intention of making it count.

Brody King and MJF's bad blood dates back to Maximum Carnage when MJF defeated King's tag team partner, Bandido, then proceeded to pounce into an unwarranted post-match attack. King came to Bandido's rescue, vowing to get revenge on his behalf and accomplish what Bandido couldn't and win the AEW World Championship for the first time.

Will Brody King's promises to Bandido (and himself) come to fruition, or will the champion's usual resourcefulness and experience be just enough to retain the AEW World Championship once again?

The winner won't have long to pat themselves on the back because also on tonight's card is a number one contender's match to determine who will challenge for the title next at AEW Revolution in March.

AEW World Trios Champion "Hangman" Adam Page will go one-on-one with Andrade El Idolo for the first time. Hangman is a two-time former AEW World Champion who has been on a quest to regain the title after losing it at Full Gear following Hook and The Opps' interference in his steel cage match with Samoa Joe.

Andrade has been unstoppable since returning to AEW at the start of 2026, picking up huge and somewhat shocking victories over former world champions Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega, two men with whom Hangman has extensive history.

Hangman has admitted that he underestimated Andrade and expected to stand across the ring from Kenny Omega at Grand Slam Australia before crossing paths with MJF, another former foe, at Revolution. Will he be able to prepare in time for an opponent he has no familiarity with, or is it already too late to slow down Andrade's momentum? Which man is heading to Revolution?

Australian homecomings

All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

Newly crowned as a two-time TNT Champion, Kyle Fletcher returns to his hometown of Sydney, Australia, as a champion. While he's in search of his "hero's welcome", Mark Briscoe is in search of regaining the TNT Championship. Fletcher and Briscoe have wrestled each other six times across AEW and ROH, currently tied with three wins each.

Tonight, the final chapter of their story is written through a ladder match. After a rivalry that has already given the audience so many creative matches and moments, what will Fletcher and Briscoe bring to the table in their epic conclusion?

The AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions, Babes of Wrath, are putting their gold on the line against Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. The match will be extra special for Harley Cameron, who gets to walk into her home country as a champion, a direct contrast to last year's show. Both teams havefought and feuded with each other in varying configurations since last summer, most recently when Bayne and Ford won an eliminator match to earn a tag team championship match.

Can Babes of Wrath prove that Bayne and Ford's win was a fluke, or will the women also known as Megabad finally claim the titles they've been chasing since their creations?

"Timeless" Toni Storm and Orange Cassidy will face Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta in a mixed tag team match, and the loser of the fall will have their head shaved | All Elite Wrestling

"Timeless" Toni Storm is also making a grand return to Australia after winning her fourth AEW Women's World Championship in the main event of last year's Grand Slam Australia. This time around, she'll have someone in her corner.

After learning about the dance moves (and mutual enemies) they have in common, Storm has been aligned with Orange Cassidy in recent weeks.

They've been feuding with the Death Riders, namely Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta. Their bad blood took an even more twisted turn on Dynamite when Shafir and Yuta kidnapped Storm's partner, Mina Shirakawa, and used scissors to cut off some of Shirakawa's hair. In Sydney, they'll get a chance at revenge in a mixed tag team match with a "the loser of the fall will have their head shaved" stipulation.

Continental Championship on the line

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Jon Moxley on December 6, 2025 in the Continental Classic tournament. | All Elite Wrestling

For the fifth time in their careers, Jon Moxley and Konosuke Takeshita are set to have a singles match, this time for the Continental Championship. After losing the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 20, Konosuke Takeshita is eager to get some gold back around his waist and he's cashing in on the fact that he pinned Moxley in the 2025 Continental Classic.

Moxley welcomes the challenge, discontent to let Takeshita hold a win over him especialy since Moxley won all of their other singles matches together. Despite their respective factions not seeing eye to eye, Continental rules will prevent any interference during the match. Which man will walk out of Qudos Bank Arena as the Continental Champion?

How to Watch AEW Grand Slam Australia Tonight:

TV: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Grand Slam Australia Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Grand Slam Australia Location:

Venue: Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia

AEW Grand Slam Australia Card (Announced):

MJF vs. Brody King for the AEW World Championship

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Andrade El Ídolo for an AEW World Championship Match at Revolution

Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe in a Ladder Match for the TNT Championship

Babes of Wrath vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships

"Timeless" Toni Storm & Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta & Marina Shafir in a Mixed Tornado Tag Match (The loser of the fall will have their head shaved)

Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW Continental Championship

