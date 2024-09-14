AEW Holding Match Prior To Kickoff Of Jaguars Home Opener Versus The Browns
The synergy between the Khan family, Jacksonville Jaguars, and All Elite Wrestling is alive and well.
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, AEW will present a special Lucha Libre match ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars home opener on September15th against the Cleveland Browns.
The contest, scheduled for 11:30 pm, will be held at FlexField, the Jaguar's indoor practice area, and will pit high-flying standout Hologram and ROH Tag team champion Sammy Guevara taking on The Beast Mortos and Matt Taven in a two-out-of-three-falls tag team match.
The match should definitely be fun for football fans who love pro wrestling.
Hologram has risen on the scene during his AEW road to All-In residency at the at the E-Sports Arena in Arlington Texas. Meanwhile, Taven, Guevara, and The Beast Mortos have been staples of AEW television in recent weeks, with Guevara taking on AEW's latest signing, Ricochet, in a losing effort back on Sept 11th edition of AEW Dynamite.
The collaboration comes as no surprise to anyone as the Khan family owns the Jaguars while Tony Khan owns AEW and serves as the Jaguars' Chief Football Strategy Officer. The company also runs shows at Daily's Place, a theatre next to EverBank Stadium.
The Jaguars will look to bounce back from a disappointing Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and the Browns will also be looking for their first win of the season.
Either way, no matter what team you root for on Sunday, you can be at ease knowing there will be some high-flying AEW action before the game.
