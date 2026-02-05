AEW Reportedly Looking to Expand Its Roster Even Further

AEW will reportedly be looking to continue the expansion of its roster this year.

In recent months, All Elite Wrestling has signed multiple men and women to new contracts. We've seen returns from Andrade El Idolo, as well as debuts from talents like The Rascalz, Zayda Steel, and current TNT Champion Tommaso Ciampa.

Despite the recent depth additions, AEW has also lost some talent to WWE, including the former Powerhouse Hobbs, now known as Royce Keys. And with persistent rumors that Chris Jericho will be returning when his contract expires, the company is looking to continue shoring up its roster for years to come.

Tommaso Ciampa | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

According to Fightful Selects Sean Ross Sapp, AEW is continuing to expand its roster and sign more talent to the company, noting that more additions to the women's division will be made fairly soon. Sapp would go on to reveal that there are reportedly a number of talents currently signed to All Elite Wrestling that haven't been made public as of yet.

Regarding why AEW will continue to expand its roster, Sapp was told it isn't about additional TV time but rather about freshening the roster.

Who will the next "All Elite Women" be?

The IInspiration | TNA Wrestling

With Sapp noting that more members of the AEW Women's division are expected to be added soon, one can't help but look to Saturday's episode of AEW Collision to connect some dots.

The closing moments of Saturday's show saw Kris Statlander and The Babes of Wrath outnumbered by the Triangle of Madness, Megan Bayne, and Penelope Ford, leaving the babyfaces outnumbered five on three. The show ended with the commentary team heavily implying that the champions could use some backup.

All Elite Wrestling is weeks away from AEW Grand Slam: Australia, and it would definitely be the appropriate time for the company to bring in two talent that call Australia their home: former TNA and WWE Superstars Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay, The IInspiration.

The former Knockouts Tag Team Champions wrapped up their latest run last month when TNA iMPACT made its AMC debut. Sapp reported at the time that there was interest outside of TNA for Lee and McKay. With the duo not appearing in the Royal Rumble over the weekend, all eyes turn to AEW.

