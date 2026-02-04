Royce Keys' WWE Main Roster Status Reportedly Revealed

Royce Keys, formerly known as Powerhouse Hobbs in All Elite Wrestling, made his WWE debut this past Saturday night at the Royal Rumble, but it's not been publicly determined whether he'll be a main roster or NXT Superstar moving forward.

The 35-year-old has the potential to be an immediate impact performer for whichever brand is lucky enough to acquire his services, and a new report from the folks over at BodySlam indicates that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is about to become a very happy man in the near future.

"Sources indicate to BodySlam that Keys was backstage at RAW on Monday, and word was that he will be part of the SmackDown roster moving forward."

BodySlam did not indicate if Keys is expected to be at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina this coming Friday. Only one match and an appearance from Women's Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan have been officially announced for the show thus far.

Keys allowed his AEW contract to expire last month, and he signed with WWE less than a week later. AEW President Tony Khan addressed his departure for the first time on Wednesday.

"I think Powerhouse Hobbs had a great run here in AEW. He started wrestling here in Jacksonville where I am now and had some great matches, and became a champion in AEW… I’ll always wish him all the best," Khan told Josh Martinez on Z100 in New York.

Khan reportedly made Keys a very nice offer to re-sign with All Elite Wrestling, but obviously it wasn't enough to keep him from making the jump.

While AEW lost Powerhouse Hobbs, the company picked up Tommaso Ciampa. The Psycho Killer let his WWE contract expire last month, and he worked out an agreement to sign with All Elite Wrestling roughly 48 hours later. He made his debut on the January 28 edition of AEW Dynamite, and won the TNT Championship from Mark Briscoe three days later on AEW Collision.

We'll have to wait and see if Royce Keys makes his official SmackDown debut this coming Friday night.

WWE SmackDown Card for 2/6 (announced):

Liv Morgan | WWE

2026 Women's Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan will make an appearance

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Tama Tonga

