AEW is reportedly set to re-sign one of its former champions, if they haven't already done so.

Much like weekly professional wrestling programming, free agency runs year-round. With wrestlers coming and going across the top companies, it's sometimes hard to keep track of where each wrestler is headed at any given time.

With the Kasper (Creed) Brothers' recent AEW debut at Full Gear, and continued rumblings that the company is interested in bringing in former WWE Superstars Kairi Sane and Sheamus, sometimes re-signing a talent already on the roster can slip through the cracks. But now a new report suggests that AEW will re-sign one of its former champions to remain with the company.

Anthony Bowens is expected to remain with AEW

Anthony Bowens | All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, sources within AEW have told him that the company intends to re-sign Anthony Bowens following his contract expiring alongside his former tag team partner Max Caster at the beginning of October.

Sapp notes that Bowens could already be re-signed with the company. However, if the pen has yet to be put to paper, it should be happening soon.

Unlike his former tag team partner, Bowens' bio was never removed from the official AEW roster page. Sapp was told at the time that there was a good chance that the Five Tool Player would remain with the promotion. However, the unfortunate passing of AEW stars PAC and The Butcher put re-signing matters aside for the time being.

Will Anthony Bowens be reinserted into The Opps?

Most of Bowens' 2026 in AEW revolved around him proving himself to HOOK and Samoa Joe as a member of The Opps.

Bowens last competed all the way back in August at the All In: London Buy In event, where he, HOOK, Katsuyori Shibata, and Action Andretti lost to The Rascalz and Lio Rush. Since that time, Joe has been quite critical of the overall perception of The Opps on AEW programming, teasing a potential ousting of HOOK from the group sooner rather than later.

With Joe set to compete this week on AEW Dynamite against Jungle Jack Perry, this could mark the start of a new chapter for The Opps. Will it involve Anthony Bowens and HOOK? It appears we will get that answer sooner rather than later.

Sapp noted in his report that he had not heard when Bowens was expected to return to AEW programming.