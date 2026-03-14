AEW Revolution Predictions: No More "Hangman" Adam Page in the World Title Picture?

There is zero chance that AEW will willingly remove "Hangman" Adam Page from the World Title picture by having him lose Texas Death on Sunday, right?

The annual AEW Revolution pay-per-view is quickly approaching and MJF has the opportunity to eliminate one of his fiercest competitors for good. Kris Statlander could also win back her AEW Women's World Championship from Thekla, and either FTR or The Young Bucks will prove to be the best tag team in All Elite Wrestling.

Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and our newest writer, Matt Black, are here to offer up their final thoughts and predictions for every match on this weekend's show out in Los Angeles, save for the Big Boom! AJ match that had not been announced until after our recording.

You can get more in-depth discussion about Sunday night's pay-per-view by watching our predictions video above, and please subscribe to The Takedown on SI YouTube channel for access to all of our talk shows and exclusive interviews. We've recently dropped conversations with AEW Women's Champion Thekla, Shotzi, Blake Monroe, Big E and more!

21-Man Blackjack Battle Royale for the AEW National Championship

21-Man Blackjack Battle Royale | All Elite Wrestling

AEW wouldn't really have Ricochet lose his National Championship in a battle royale, would they? It's entirely possible if Jungle Jack Perry finds himself among the field. He has been chasing that title for weeks on end and has been screwed out of winning it on multiple occasions. It's very likely that Ricochet escapes Los Angeles with the gold, but don't count out the possibility that Jack Perry finally gets one over on him.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... Jack Perry

Zack Heydorn: Ricochet

Matt Black: Ricochet

TBS Championship Match

Willow Nightingale vs. Lena Kross | All Elite Wrestling

Willow Nightingale has a tall task ahead of her, literally, as she defends her TBS Championship against Lena Kross. This is the first of two matches on the night for both of these ladies, and the placement of this one in particular has our panel believing that there will be some kind of angle that will impact the Women's Tag Team Title Match later in the night. Willow will retain the TBS Championship somehow, but probably will not walk away feeling 100 percent.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Willow retains via disqualification

Zack Heydorn: Willow Nightingale

Matt Black: Willow Nightingale

Roderick Strong, Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. The Dogs

Roderick Strong, Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. The Dogs | All Elite Wrestling

Should fans really trust that Roderick Strong is down to ride with Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin? We think there's a more than fair chance that the Messiah of the Backbreaker is a sleeper cell for The Dogs in this one. Regardless if avictory happens clean or not, this match seems built to establish David Finlay as a major player now that he's chosen to come to AEW over joining his own flesh and blood in WWE. The Dogs will come out on top.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: The Dogs

Zack Heydorn: The Dogs

Matt Blake: The Dogs

Bandido vs. Andrade El Idolo

Bandido vs. Andrade El Idolo | All Elite Wrestling

If the ROH World Championship was on the line, we would feel very differently about the potential outcome of this match. Since it's not, however, our panel is on the same page that Andrade is the clear-cut favorite to pick up the win. He's been on an absolute heater with victories over Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega since returning to the company. He should be working his way toward an AEW World Title shot here in the near future.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Andrade El Idolo

Zack Heydorn: Andrade El Idolo

Matt Black: Andrade El Idolo

AEW World Trios Championship Match

The Don Callis Family vs. Mistico & JetSpeed | All Elite Wrestling

The Don Callis Family just won the AEW Trios Championship from Jet Set Rodeo, thanks to an assist from MJF, but with "Hangman" Adam Page occupied with winning back his AEW Men's World Championship, "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight have recruited Mistico to help them in the rematch. It's an odd pairing, but the three of them could do some really cool work with the titles across multiple promotions. Matt is going with his heart and picking against The Don Callis Family.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: The Don Callis Family

Zack Heydorn: The Don Callis Family

Matt Black: AND NEW!... Mistico and JetSpeed

"Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir

"Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir | All Elite Wrestling

Marina Shafir has watched her stock rise in AEW over the last several months, and Sunday night is a huge opportunity to show just how much she's grown as a performer. "Timeless" Toni Storm has publicly proclaimed that she wants her AEW Women's Championship back, and with no Death Rider shenanigans at play with everyone barred from ringside, we all think she'll earn the victory at Revolution. But Shafir doesn't need to win this weekend to be a winner.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: "Timeless" Toni Storm

Zack Heydorn: "Timeless" Toni Storm

Matt Black: "Timeless" Toni Storm

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

FTR vs. The Young Bucks | All Elite Wrestling

The top two tag teams in the history of All Elite Wrestling are colliding this weekend with the AEW World Tag Team Titles on the line, and somehow this match is kind of flying under the radar. Neither FTR nor The Bucks need any added motivation to go out and deliver a banger, but who walks away with the gold? We all believe that FTR are sort of in a holding pattern until Cope and Christian return, so it's hard to see them dropping the titles this weekend.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: FTR

Zack Heydorn: FTR

Matt Black: FTR

Swerve Strickland vs. Brody King

Swerve Strickland vs. Brody King | All Elite Wrestling

Who is the most dangerous man in All Elite Wrestling? It's very easy to look at the size of Brody King and choose the big man, but the recent heel turn for Swerve Strickland is really going to allow him to unlock his more sadistic side. He also has future clashes with Kenny Omega, and perhaps future AEW World Champion, "Hangman" Adam Page. Getting the win over Brody at Revolution should put him in prime position to claim his second World Title later this year.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Swerve Strickland

Zack Heydorn: Swerve Strickland

Matt Black: Swerve Strickland

No Time Limit AEW Continental Championship Match

Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita | All Elite Wrestling

The time limit stipulation may have been lifted for this Continental Championship match, but thankfully, the outside interference clause is still in play as Moxley and Takeshita are both craving a definitive victory. Our panel is split on this one. A win for The Alpha would put him on a path toward a babyface turn and reunifying the Continental Title with Okada's International Title, but you just can't count out Jon Moxley. This one is a coin flip.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Jon Moxley

Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... Konosuke Takeshita

Matt Black: AND NEW!... Konosuke Takeshita

AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Match

The Babes of Wrath vs. Megan Bayne & Lena Kross | All Elite Wrestling

It certainly seemed like Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford were in line to win the AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles a couple of weeks back on Dynamite, before Ford hurt her ankle. Rick and Matt both think something will happen to Willow during Zero Hour that will leave her compromised for this match, which will allow the very impressive tandem of Bayne and Kross to leave Los Angeles with the tag belts in their possession.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... Megan Bayne and Lena Kross

Zack Heydorn: Babes of Wrath

Matt Black: AND NEW!... Megan Bayne and Lena Kross

2 Out of 3 Falls for the AEW Women's World Championship

Thekla vs. Kris Statlander | All Elite Wrestling

There's a lot to like about Thekla as the new AEW Women's World Champion. Her presentation and booking have been on point since her arrival in the company, and she's really found a groove now that she runs the division. Fans may want the belt back on Stat Daddy, but if babyface Toni Storm is coming for the gold next, it might be a better decision to build toward a first time ever one-on-one encounter than revisit Storm versus Statlander so soon.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Thekla

Zack Heydorn: Thekla

Matt Black: Thekla

Last Chance Texas Death Match for the AEW Men's World Championship

MJF vs. "Hangman" Adam Page | All Elite Wrestling

Are they really going to do this again? This is the very stipulation that poured cold water all over Cody Rhodes' run in AEW, and now the company's main character could be permanently removed from the World Title picture. It seems way too soon to take the belt off of MJF, but Rick and Zack refuse to believe that AEW would saddle "Hangman" Adam Page with this burden. Matt believes that Swerve Strickland could cost Page the match, however, to eliminate some competition for the title.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... "Hangman" Adam Page

Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... "Hangman" Adam Page

Matt Black: MJF