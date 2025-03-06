AEW Revolution Predictions: Will Timeless Toni Storm Or Mariah May Get Their Hollywood Ending?
AEW Revolution is nearly upon us as the stars are on their way to Hollywood.
Crypto.com Arena, the home of the Los Angeles Lakers, will play host to one of All Elite Wrestling's signature events this Sunday night and nearly all the gold that AEW has to offer is up for grabs.
The headliner for many will be the Hollywood Ending for Timeless Toni Storm and Mariah May. The student has the opportunity to officially become the master when these two battle over the AEW Women's Championship. With no rules and falls counting anywhere, this one has a chance to get very ugly in the best way possible.
The same can be said for the AEW World's Championship Match between Jon Moxley and Adam Copeland. The Rated R Superstar has been wanting a one-on-one shot at Mox for quite some time and he'll finally get it in Los Angeles.
They say AEW is were the best wrestle and Tony Khan looks to be putting his money where is mouth is with this Revolution card. Kenny Omega will battle Konosuke Takeshita, Will Opsreay and Kyle Fletcher are going to fight inside a Steel Cage, while MJF and Hangman Adam Page appear ready to tear each other apart.
Strap in folks. This is going to be a good night of professional grappling.
Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and SP3 are offering up their predictions for this weekend's big PPV. Get their complete analysis by checking out The Takedown on SI AEW Revolution predictions video above.
Revolution Zero Hour Trios Match
This is the perfect type of match-up to get a wrestling crowd fired up ahead of a big PPV. Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe are two of the most beloved babyfaces in AEW. Pairing them up with Big Boom! A.J. from the Costco Guys is just a winning combo. The crowd will eat this match up as the good guys beat up on one of the more entertaining heel teams in the company.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe and Big Boom! A.J.
Zack Heydorn: Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe and Big Boom! A.J.
SP3: Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe and Big Boom! A.J.
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match
This is a good spot for The Outrunners to find themselves in, but it's also a very intriguing one. Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum have earned the adulation of the AEW audience and a loss to the Hurt Syndicate isn't necessarily going to stall their momentum, The more competitive this fight ends up being, however, the better the long-term outlook will be for The Outrunners as they work their way up the card. No matter how it's booked, the Syndicate will retain.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Hurt Syndicate
Zack Heydorn: Hurt Syndicate
SP3: Hurt Syndicate
MFJ vs. Hangman Adam Page
If Hangman Adam Page truly has aspirations of winning back the AEW World Championship, then he desperately needs to pick up the victory this weekend. Hangman is riding a PPV losing streak that dates back to last year. His last win came against Swerve in the Lights Out Steel Cage Match at All Out in September and PPV loses for MJF are a rarity. This feud is off to an excellent start. Rick and Zack expect it to continue after Max steals one on Sunday.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: MJF
Zack Heydorn: MJF
SP3: Hangman Adam Page
AEW International Championship Match
This one has early 'Match of the Year' candidate written all over it. Konosuke Takeshita is better than he's ever been and Kenny Omega hasn't missed a step since returning from a year long absence. It's simply way too soon in his comeback tour for Kenny to be taking a loss in this one. The long-awaited follow up to their 5-star classic at All Out 2023 will go in Omega's favor. He'll carry the International Title into a rumored unification match with the Continental Champion.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: AND NEW... Kenny Omega!
Zack Heydorn: AND NEW... Kenny Omega!
SP3: AND NEW... Kenny Omega!
AEW Continental Championship Match
The guys did not get to chat about this one in the video because Tony Khan literally announced it four minutes after they had finished recording, but they are all on the same page for this one. After taking care of Buddy Matthews at Grand Slam Australia, The Rainmaker will find a way to chop down Big Bad Brody King in route to his eventual showdown with Kenny Omega.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Kazuchika Okada
Zack Heydorn: Kazuchika Okada
SP3: Kazuchika Okada
Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher in a Steel Cage Match
Stop us if we've said this already, but this one has early 'Match of the Year' candidate written all over it. Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher have remarkable chemistry with one other and it's on full display every time they lock-up. Now they'll really get a chance to let their creativity shine inside of a steel cage. Fletcher beat Ospreay at Full Gear. Will got one back in the Continental Classic at World's End. The guys agree that the rubber match is leaning is Ospreay's favor, but it really could go either way.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Will Ospreay
Zack Heydorn: Will Ospreay
SP3: Will Ospreay
AEW TBS Championship Match
The CEO may be on the best run of in-ring performances of her career, which is saying something, and Mercedes Moné is in a good spot to keep that streak going at Revolution against Momo Watanabe. These two are looking to once again harness the magic they created at NJPW Capital Collision last August. Momo will earn some new fans with a stellar showing Sunday night, but she'll do so in a losing effort.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Mercedes Moné
Zack Heydorn: Mercedes Moné
SP3: Mercedes Moné
AEW World Championship No. 1 Contender's Match
All Elite Wrestling has undergone a creative renaissance over the last few weeks with the program between Swerve and Ricochet leading the charge. Ricochet has been on an absolute roll as the heel opposing Swerve and SP3 is picking him to earn a World Title shot on Saturday. However, if Jon Moxley walks out of L.A. with the AEW World Title, would it not make more sense for one of AEW's top flag bearers to be the next in line to stop his reign of terror?
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Swerve Strickland
Zack Heydorn: Swerve Strickland
SP3: Ricochet after Nana turns on Swerve
AEW World Championship Match:
You wanna get nuts? Let's get nuts. Mox and Cope are set to engage in the dirty, gritty, drag down brawl that The Rated R Superstar has always dreamed of having with the AEW World Champion. While many are hoping Cope will rescue the AEW Title from the Death Riders' clutches, Rick and Zack believe Swerve Strickland is more likely to be that guy. SP3 meantime, is calling his shot. Cope wins and then Christian Cage cashes in on his former best friend to bring the gold to The Patriarchy.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Jon Moxley
Zack Heydorn: Jon Moxley
SP3: AND NEW... Adam Copeland... for about three minutes! Christian Cage finally cashes in his guaranteed contract to become AEW World Champion.
AEW Women's World Championship Match:
In the match that should be the main event, but reportedly will not be, Timeless Toni Storm and Mariah May will put the finishing touches on what's arguably been the best prolonged women's storyline in American televised wrestling history. The champ and challenger will get their Hollywood Ending as they battle all over the Crypto.com Arena. Mariah is great, but Toni Storm is the undeniable face of the AEW Women's Division. The company will move forward with her as the AEW Women's Champion.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Timeless Toni Storm
Zack Heydorn: Timeless Toni Storm
SP3: Timeless Toni Storm