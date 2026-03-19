AEW Rocked by Two Major Injuries On Wednesday Night

The injury bug continues to bite stars in AEW.

Yesterday on AEW Dynamite Toni Storm was advertised for a No Holds Barred Match against Marina Shafir. This match was made at the Revolution PPV event on Sunday after Storm was hit with a cheap shot punch by Shafir after Storm defeated her. Ronda Rousey was also involved in that attack.

That match was changed at the last second. Just minutes before AEW Dynamite went on the air, AEW socials reported that Storm was attacked in her locker room backstage. Mina Shirakawa took the spot of Storm in the match against Shafir and was victorious..

A new report and update by Bryan Alvarez at the Wrestling Observer indicates that the Storm reportedly was pulled from the match due to injury and that her departure was not a storyline. AEW waited throughout the day for Storm to get cleared for action, but she never was. There is no word on when Storm will be back in action.

The Storm injury is concerning, given that at Revolution, she started a new feud with Ronda Rousey. Rousey called Storm down to the ring after she beat Shafir and both women nearly came to blows.

Josh Alexander reportedly injured during AEW Collision tapings on Wednesday

According to the Observer, Josh Alexander was also reportedly injured on Wednesday night. During the AEW Collision tapings, Alexander teamed up with El Clon and Konosuke Takeshita to take on Jet Speed and Mistico for the AEW World Trios Championships.

After the match was over, Alexander was helped to the back. It appeared as if he had a knee injury. There hasn't been an official announcement regarding Alexander's injury or its severity at this time.

Josh Alexander | allelitewrestling.com

AEW is coming off a critically acclaimed PPV with Revolution on Sunday night. In the main event of the show, MJF defeated Adam Page in a Texas Death Match to retain the AEW Men's World Championship. Thekla also retained her AEW Women's World Championship by defeating Kris Statlander in a two out of three falls match.

AEW returns to PPV with Dynasty on April 12 from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Only one match has been announced for the show so far.

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage revealed that they would be facing FTR for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships at that event.