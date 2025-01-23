AEW Rumor Killer: Jeff Jarrett Not Currently Scheduled To Win AEW World Championship
Jeff Jarrett is locked in a high-profile feud with Maxwell Jacob Friedman in AEW right now, as the 57-year-old aims to prove he can hang with the best of today. But a new report indicates he may not quite be able to claw to the top of the AEW pecking order.
"The Last Outlaw" re-signed with AEW earlier this year on a new contract he claimed would be his final in-ring deal in pro wrestling. In doing so, he indicated he intended to pursue the AEW World Championship, cutting a fiery promo about his journey to get there.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select indicates, however, that there are currently no plans for the former WCW and NWA/TNA World Champion to eventually become AEW World Champion. Sapp noted Jarrett was the one who was in fact instrumental in pitching the feud with MJF to creative, and was behind the risqué end of their segment at the AEW Dynamite in Cincinnati last week.
The report also indicates the feud between the two was intended to go much longer, but for now, is set to last through AEW Revolution in Los Angeles this March.
Jarrett is one of the most decorated wrestlers of his era, and is one of a select few who wrestled matches in AEW, WWE, TNA, and WCW. The TNA Hall of Famer has technically held one championship in AEW so far, winning the promotional Texas Chain Saw Massacre Deathmatch Championship in a wild match against Jeff Hardy in 2023.
He is set to face Claudio Castagnoli next week on Dynamite. If he wins, he will get his world title shot against Jon Moxley.
