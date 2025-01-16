AEW Dynamite Results (1/15/24): Kenny Omega Wins In AEW Return, Moxley Retains, MJF and Jeff Jarrett Trade Jabs
Kenny Omega got back to his winning ways on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
After months away from the AEW ring battling diverticulitis, Omega returned to action on this week's special Maximum Carnage episode of Dynamite and defeated Brian Cage. Omega took a beating in the match, but was able to hit numerous V-Triggers before connecting with One Winged Angel for the victory.
When the match ended, The Don Callis Family hit the ring and decimated Omega. The tides turned briefly thanks to Will Ospreay running out and making the save. Ospreay and Omega tried to fend off their Don Callis enemies, but were eventually overwhelmed. They were both left laying in the ring as The Callis Family celebrated and walked up the ramp.
Omega and Ospreay have a storied history. Last week on Dynamite, Ospreay saved Omega from an attack, but neither looked to be on the same page with the other. This week, they looked the same, though there did seem to be a recognition in both that they'll need each other to win the Don Callis battle.
Swerve Strickland returned to AEW this week after getting bloodied and beatened by Ricochet. Ricochet walked to the ring for a promo and was loudly booed by the audience. Ricochet flashed a picture of a bloody Strickland on the big screen, which prompted Strickland's music to play.
MORE: Swerve Strickland Releases New Music Video
Prince Nana hit the ring and crushed Ricochet in the back with a steel chair. Strickland then walked out and continued the beating. Strickland beat on Ricochet until he escaped through the crowd and left the building.
If last week's war of words between MJF and Jeff Jarrett was round one, this week between the two was round two. MJF and Jarrett got personal with their verbal jabs, with MJF using Owen Hart's death to run Jarrett down and Jarrett talking very negatively about MJF's mother. The segment ended with Jarrett punching MJF in the face and both men brawling. A match is clearly on the horizon.
The first-ever women's Casino Gauntlet Match featured some surprises, including the AEW Dynamite debut of Megan Bayne. The competitors in the match included Bayne, Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, Julia Hart, Jaime Hayter, Harley Cameron, and others. Toni Storm rolled up Julia Hart right after Hart hit Cameron with Black Mist to win the match. She'll now face Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW Grand Slam: Australia.
In the main event, a bloody Jon Moxley defeated Powerhouse Hobbs to retain his AEW World Championship. The match had plenty of Death Rider interference, including Hobbs suffering two shots to the head from the world title briefcase that Moxley carries around.
After the match, The Death Riders obliterated Hobbs with chair shots to Hobbs' surgically repaired knee. Eventually, Adam Copeland and FTR ran out to the ring to make the save. They ran off Moxley and Co. as the show went off the air.
Full AEW Dynamite Results (1/15/25)
- Kenny Omega defeated Brian Cage
- The Hurt Syndicate defeated Private Party & Mark Briscoe
- Hook defeated Christian Cage via disqualification
- Toni Storm won the first-ever Women's Casino Gauntlet Match to earn a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship
- Jon Moxley defeated Powerhouse Hobbs to retain the AEW World Championship
