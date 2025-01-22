AEW Reveals Spring 2025 Live Event Schedule
After adjusting its approach to live event venues to start 2025, All Elite Wrestling is looking toward the spring season .
AEW is set to bring AEW Dynasty to Philadelphia on April 6, which will be the first time the company has run a pay-per-view in the City of Brotherly Love.
AEW issued a press release Wednesday with a full list of bookings through the Dynamite show. They are as followed:
- Saturday, March 1: AEW Collision – Oakland Arena in Oakland, Calif.
- Saturday, March 15: AEW Collision – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
- Wednesday, March 19: AEW Dynamite and special taping of AEW Collision – Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, Neb.
- Wednesday, March 26: AEW Dynamite – Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, Minn.
- Saturday, March 29: AEW Collision – UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee
- Wednesday, April 2: AEW Dynamite and special taping of AEW Collision – Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Ill.
- Sunday, April 6: AEW Dynasty – Liacouras Center in Philadelphia
- Wednesday, April 9: AEW Dynamite – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore
Meanwhile, while not listed in the release, AEW Revolution will still be held on March 9 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It was also reported Tuesday AEW and Tony Khan had been interested in holding Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor In Las Vegas on WrestleMania weekend, but those plans were shelved. The status of the show is currently unknown.
Tickets for AEW Dynasty go on sale Feb. 3.
