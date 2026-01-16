AEW Star Criticizes Company’s Creative For Being Internet-Driven: “Not Good”

Billy Gunn has seen it all the pro wrestling business over the years. Gunn is a former champion across multiple wrestling companies, including WWE, and he's one-half of the legendary New Age Outlaws tag team.

Gunn has also sustained longevity in pro wrestling. The man is 62 years old and still active in AEW. Gunn hasn't been the focus of AEW storylines recently, but had a long run with The Acclaimed as tag champions and world trios champions.

So, Gunn kind of knows what he's talking about, given his undeniable experience.

Billy Gunn offers stark critique of AEW creative

In a new interview with the All Real Wrestling Podcast, Gunn offered AEW a heavy dose of criticism for how their creative works and who they're focused on. Gunn said that it's catered way too much toward the internet.

“What we’re doing is basing our television program off the internet and social media, which is not good," Gunn said. "We’re not going to please everybody."

Gunn continued, saying the show shouldn't be angled toward social media because that ecosystem is always negative. He says the company shouldn't focus on the negative.

"Which ones on social media do you attract yourself to? No matter what, people on social media find a reason to hate everything. Some people love me, a lot of people hate me. Why? I don’t even know them." Billy Gunn

This week AEW featured a special Maximum Carnage edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. In the main event of the show, MJF successfully defended his AEW World Championship against Bandido.

The highlight of the show was the return of Kenny Omega. Omega, a day one star for AEW, appeared in the ring with Adam Page and Swerve Strickland. All three guys made their claim to the world championship and positioned themselves for a future title match.

As for Billy Gunn, he's been working to hold on to his relationship with the former members of The Acclaimed. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens were once a well-oiled tag team, but the duo split and both guys have been directionless since.

Gunn has attempted to rebuild their relationship, but has been unsuccessful so far. He was also an early manager of Anthony Bowens as a singles star.

In the same interview, Gunn was also critical of current-day wrestlers. He called them lazy and said many of them just don't know how to work properly.

