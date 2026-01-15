Kyle Fletcher Opens Up On Scary Bump At AEW Worlds End Last Year

AEW star, Kyle Fletcher, had a breakout year in 2025. Not only did Fletcher win the TNT Championship that year, but he was also a part of many top-tier matches for the company.

In 2025, Fletcher had classics against Adam Page, Mike Bailey, Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, and others. He finished the year with a classic battle against Jon Moxley in the semifinals of the 2025 AEW Continental Classic tournament.

It was a scary battle for Fletcher.

During the match, Fletcher took a suplex from Moxley that was delivered from the top rope. Fletcher didn't rotate fully enough for the bump and ended up landing right on the top of his head and neck. The moment caused gasps in the crowd, with fans wondering whether Fletcher was okay.

Dangerous spot with Kyle Fletcher didn't go to plan at AEW Worlds End

He was. Or at least he thought he was. Fletcher opened up about the scary bump during a new interview with Wide World of Sports. Fletcher confirmed that the spot didn't go as planned, but that he didn't realize how bad it was until seeing and hearing about it later.

“Obviously it didn't go to plan. It was very dangerous. In the moment, it's hard for me because I'm not watching it happen. I'm the one actually experiencing it. I didn't see how nasty the landing was, I was just going off how I felt and to me, it was just one of those ones where I didn't feel anything out of the ordinary. It was a bit higher on the neck than I was intending, but it didn't hurt and I felt fine." Kyle Fletcher

Kyle Fletcher and Adam Page | All Elite Wrestling

Fletcher continued:

"The referee came over and usually they will check on you once and you're like 'yeah no worries, it's all good.' He came over a second time and asked again, which makes me think that there was maybe someone in his ear saying 'make sure he's OK'. Kyle Fletcher

Fletcher lost the match to Moxley and ended up coming up short once again in the Continental Classic tournament. Moxley went on to beat Okada in the finals, winning the entire thing and the AEW Continental Championship for the first time.

As for Fletcher, he said you live and learn regarding a spot like that. "You live and you learn," Fletcher said. "Coming out of it, maybe I'm a bit battered and bruised, but it's nothing more than I'm used to dealing with as a pro wrestler.”

Fletcher will look to build on his momentum-generating 2025 with a strong 2026. This week on AEW Dynamite, it appeared as if Fletcher was going to work to clean up some messes in his own Don Callis Family house.

Fletcher confronted Don Callis on this week's show. He said he wanted to know why there wasn't more of an uproar about Okada stealing the weapon he hid ringside for his own match. Fletcher said he wanted to get to the bottom of it and ask the hard questions.

This week on AEW Collision, Fletcher will team with Josh Alexander and another member of The Don Callis Family to take on Skyflight.

