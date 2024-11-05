AEW Star Ricochet Reveals Where He Gets Inspiration For His High-Flying Moves From
Now we know where the high-flying, fast-paced Ricochet match comes from.
In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Ricochet said that he pulls inspiration from Jackie Chan movies. After naming Rumble in the Bronx, Rush Hour, and others as his favorite Chan hits, he said that he often researches Chan fight scenes for ideas.
"I'll go online and just look up 'Jackie Chan fights,'" Ricochet said. "I'll look. up specific fights he had in movies just to get inspiration. He'll like roll over something and do something else and I'll think, 'how can I incorporate that?' I've been saying it forever, Ricochet plans all his stuff after Jackie Chan."
After a long run in WWE, Ricochet recently made his debut for AEW. At AEW WrestleDream, he challenged for the AEW International Championship. This week on Dynamite, he'll team with a mystery partner to take on Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita.
Ricochet had a turbulent run in WWE. He was featured in NXT and won the NXT North American Championship, but the momentum faltered once he got to the main roster. He debuted as part of a tag team with Aleister Black, but broke away soon after. As a singles act, he won the WWE Intercontinental and United States Championship.
Recommended
Samantha Irvin Announces WWE Departure
AEW Star Opens Up On Shane McMahon Potentially Joining AEW