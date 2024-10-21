Samantha Irvin Announces WWE Departure
The end of an announcing era has come to WWE.
Samantha Irvin, announcer for Monday Night Raw, announced on both her X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts that her time as Raw announcer, and with WWE, has come to an end.
“WWE Universe, my time has come to an end as your Monday Night Raw Ring Announcer,” the statement read. “I love you all tremendously and this does not mark the end of my art, I have a lifetime more to share.”
The statement thanks the Women’s Locker Room, crew and cameramen, and Superstars. Irvin also specifically called out Paul Heyman, Michael P.S. Hayes, and Michael Cole in her statement, stating “I will continue to apply what I learned from you to every aspect of my career.”
Irvin joined the company in 2021, hired to be the ring announcer for WWE “205 Live”. In January 2022, she was permanently moved to “Friday Night SmackDown” in January 2022, replacing outgoing ring announcer Greg Hamilton. Irvin was then moved to Raw in February 2023.
Irvin’s fiancé, Ricochet, left WWE in June and signed with AEW in August, making his appearance at All In during the Casino Gauntlet match.
Irvin’s statement did not provide specifics on what her next steps were in her career, whether she would be joining Ricochet in AEW, or whether she was leaving wrestling entirely. Her statement ended with a cryptic but optimistic message “To my fans, my entire career I’ve been waiting for you! We are meant to be and I can prove it. Stay tuned.”
This is a developing story.
