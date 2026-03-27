AEW Star to Undergo Surgery With No Timetable for Return

Injuries in professional wrestling are hard to avoid, given it's such a physical undertaking, and it appears another All Elite Wrestling star will be taking some time off to recover.

On the recent Slam Dunk Sunday episode of AEW Collision, Josh Alexander took part in an AEW World Trios title match alongside his Don Callis Family members Konosuke Takeshita and El Clon against the champions, Mistico and JetSpeed.

Around the middle of the match, Alexander was taken out after hurting his knee, leaving him excluded from the rest of the bout. Posting a video to social media today, Alexander confirmed that he knew his knee was hurt, but didn't know how serious it was.

Josh Alexander on AEW Collision | allelitewrestling.com

Jos Alexander confirms injury

Alexander revealed that his surgeon confirmed he will need to undergo surgery this coming Wednesday, with no apparent timetable for when he will return to the ring.

Alexander also notes his disappointment that he can't be part of the MLP x ROH Global Wars show taking place today, even saying he would defend the title on one leg if he could, but will instead be tuning in as a fan. Alexander is currently the reigning Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Canadian Champion.

It is not yet known what will be done with the MLP Canadian Championship, as Alexander may be away for quite a while.

AEW stars gone from television

All Elite Wrestling has been rather unlucky in needing to write stars off its programming lately. A major one has been Toni Storm, who picked up a win over Marina Shafir at AEW Revolution, only to be written off television shortly after. Storm's removal from AEW television has reportedly altered major storyline plans for the company.

There are several other talents who have unfortunately suffered injuries over the last few months, including Jake Doyle, Penelope Ford, and others. Their absences have shifted plans as they were prominently featured on-screen before needing to be written off.

After making his shocking return at AEW Revolution, Will Ospreay returns to action tonight against Blake Christian. | All Elite Wrestling

A few names are making their way back to the ring, however, with Will Ospreay being one of them. He wrestled on the March 18th episode of Dynamite, his first bout since Forbidden Door back in August of last year. He returned after taking several months off to get surgery and rehab for a herniated disc injury he was suffering from.

Everyone from The Takedown on SI hopes Alexander the best and wishes him a speedy recovery.