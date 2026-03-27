Toni Storm Situation Reportedly Altered Major Storyline Plans for AEW

Toni Storm taking a hiatus for AEW is shaking up creative plans for the company.

Last week, Toni Storm was taken out backstage prior to her No Holds Barred match with Marina Shafir on AEW Dynamite. Nobody knows who the attacker was and that will likely be a storyline that plays out on television.

What isn't a storyline is Storm's absence from the company. After the angle that saw her attacked backstage, she was removed from the No Holds Barred match against Shafir. Later, reports indicated that Storm has a medical issue and won't be wrestling for AEW for a long time.

Storm's situation is reportedly altering major storyline plans for the women's division in AEW. According to The Wrestling Observer, Storm was scheduled to beat Shafir in the No Holds Barred match that she was removed from on Dynamite.

After securing that victory, the report indicates that Storm was slated to feud with Thekla over the AEW Women's World Championship. Storm is a multiple-time world champion with the company.

Storm and AEW have not made an official announcement regarding what is keeping Storm out of action. Dave Meltzer reported that the company is keeping that under wraps and is one of two topics that Tony Khan will not address. The other topic? News that Tony Khan submitted a bid to purchase WWE in 2023.

What does Toni Storm's absence mean for the AEW women's division

Ronda Rousey | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

In addition to altering plans with Thekla, Storm's absence from AEW will halt any future plans for company business with Ronda Rousey. Rousey reportedly was only involved with AEW at Revolution as a one-off, but the pieces, conceptually, were in place for a Storm vs. Rousey match down the road.

With Storm out, the women's division will rest on the shoulders of Thekla. She defeated Kris Statlander to become the AEW Women's World Champion and retained her title in a rematch against Statlander at Revolution. This week on AEW Dynamite, Thekla defeated Mina Shirakawa.

With Storm gone, Mercedes Mone will be a nice addition back to the AEW roster. She's been on a mini-hiatus since losing her TBS Championship to Willow Nightingale. Reports indicate that she is set to return to action soon as well.

The next major AEW event is the Dynasty PPV on April 12. Announced matches for that show include Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. FTR for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships and MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW Men's World Championship.