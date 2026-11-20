Toni Storm's return is getting closer and closer, and answers on when it may happen could be revealed as soon as next week.

Storm is a four-time AEW World Champion but hasn't been seen on AEW programming since March of this year. In the AEW narrative, Storm was taken out by a vicious assault in a backstage attack. The perpetrator has yet to be revealed.

The official reason for Storm's absence has not been revealed, but at the WrestleDream PPV media scrum, Tony Khan addressed her potential return and said that she would wrestle again and would likely attempt to go after the person who attacked her.

The timing of that comment was curious, as various members of the media received a mysterious cassette tape at the show that contained audio of Storm, but didn't contain a coherent message.

More tapes were later revealed, and on Friday morning, AEW announced it would release all of the Toni tapes.

AEW will release all five Toni tapes

"Timeless" Toni Storm | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

The Toni Storm Tapes will be a five-part series that airs on AEW YouTube and MyAEW. Renee Paquette introduced the tapes in a social media video.

"Since March 18, 2026, no one has seen or heard from Toni Storm," the AEW social post wrote. "Until now…Five mysterious tapes. One Timeless legend. The Toni Storm Tapes, a five-part series, premieres Friday, November 27 at 10 am ET on YouTube and MyAEW!"

In the video, Paquette said that the tapes were received in a package that arrived at AEW's offices in Jacksonville on Wednesday. The package was tied with string and did not have a return address.

Paquette revealed that Storm had been walking around with a tape recorder in her purse during her time away from AEW. She said that those tapes captured every conversation, every meeting, and every moment. Those moments will become public for the first time next week.

Since March 18, 2026, no one has seen or heard from Toni Storm. Until now… 📼



Five mysterious tapes. One Timeless legend. The Toni Storm Tapes, a five-part series, premieres Friday, November 27 at 10am ET on YouTube and MyAEW! pic.twitter.com/J5IS6T0Jox — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2026

Right now, the AEW women's division looks quite different than it did when Storm left in the spring. Mercedes Mone is the current AEW Women's World Champion. and she just successfully defended her title against Marina Shafir at Full Gear over the weekend.

There are two other new champions in the women's division. Queen Aminata is the new TBS Champion, and the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships are held by new talents as well. At Full Gear, Wrathlander defeated The Brawling Birds to win the titles.