Details Of AEW's TV Deal With WBD Emerge: TV Networks, Money, Contract Length
The wrestling community has been waiting to hear any kind of solid details about AEW's pending TV deal, and now it seems we have many of them courtesy of John Ourand at Puck.
According to Ourand, AEW's TV rights package with WBD will be a four-year contract with three of those guaranteed and the fourth optional. The amount AEW will be getting for their content looks to be within the range of $170 million per year.
TNT and TBS will still be home to AEW programming along with TruTV, as WBD looks to position the latter more in the realm of sports. Ourand reports that AEW is also pitching a package for broadcast networks and streaming. There's no word yet on what the future of PPV will look like for AEW. The MAX/PPV deal previously reported on is still unknown.
Fightful Select reported that people in both AEW and WBD said that streaming and PPV may be part of a separate deal not included in the $170 million rights package. When AEW landed a deal with WBD to get Collision on the air, AEW content became exclusive to the media giant. Tony Khan has also been in discussions with Fox and shopping rights packages elsewhere, so it looks like the exclusive contract with WBD is no longer standing.
While there's no details on a possible Fox involvement or how Ring of Honor will factor into content programming, AEW is expected to announce a deal and programming for 2025 as early as next week. Should everything work out in AEW's favor, they could stand to make $1 billion over the next four years.
