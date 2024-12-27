AEW World's End Predictions: Is It Possible Jon Moxley Drops The AEW World Title?
The final PPV of the year is set for Saturday night as AEW World's End emanates from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.
Jon Moxley will put his AEW World Championship on the line in a Fatal Four-Way Match, but is the leader of the Death Riders really at risk of losing his title? What about Mariah May, Mercedes Moné or Konosuke Takeshita? They'll all be defending their gold, as will Kazuchika Okada. The difference for the Rainmaker is he'll have to wrestle two matches if he wants to hang onto the Continental Championship.
The Continental Classic has been chock full of exhilarating bell-to-bell action this year and Saturday figures to be no different with the four men who have advanced to the semi-finals. Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher and Ricochet are all hoping to etch their name into AEW history by winning the second ever C2. Will one of them get the job done?
There's no video this time around as the holiday's completely threw off the guys' filming schedule, but Rick Ucchino, Adam Barnard and Zack Heydorn are back once again with their predictions for AEW World's End.
Continental Classic Semi-Finals: Kazuchika Okada vs. Ricochet
Swerve Strickland has warned Ricochet not to blow his shot to achieve something in All Elite Wrestling by winning the Continental Classic. A loss in the semi-finals to reigning Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada could be detrimental to his immediate future in AEW. While beating the Rainmaker would go a long way to proving that he's in All Elite Wrestling to do more than just put on great matches. The panel is split on this one, but Rick and Adam think another rematch with Will Ospreay is too good for Tony Khan to pass up.
- Rick Ucchino: Ricochet
- Adam Barnard: Ricochet
- Zack Heydorn: Kazuchika Okada
Continental Classic Semi-Finals: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher
It's a Full Gear rematch as Kyle Fletcher looks to make it two in a row over his longtime friend, now rival Will Ospreay. This time in the semi-finals of the Continental Classic. AEW has firmly gotten behind Fletcher lately with the 26-year-old racking up marquee wins against Ospreay &
Kazuchika Okada. He racked up 12 points during the opening rounds of the C2, only losing once to Mark Briscoe. Zack likes Fletcher's momentum to continue with another victory over the Aerial Assassin. Rick and Adam think Ospreay goes over this time around.
- Rick Ucchino: Will Ospreay
- Adam Barnard: Will Ospreay
- Zack Heydorn: Kyle Fletcher
Continental Classic Finals : Okada/Ricochet vs. Ospreay/Fletcher
The only thing The Takedown on SI panel can agree on when it comes to the finals of the Continental Classic is that The Rainmaker will not be hanging onto his Championship. Whether it's Ricochet, Will Ospreay or Kyle Fletcher leaving Orlando with the belt is a completely different story. Ospreay has already established himself as one of the best in the world and doesn't necessarily need this win, which is why Rick and Zack believe it's going to someone else. Will Ricochet seize his moment or blow it like Swerve warned him not to do?
- Rick Ucchino: Ricochet
- Adam Barnard: Will Ospreay
- Zack Heydorn: Kyle Fletcher
Konosuke Takeshita defends his AEW International Championship against Powerhouse Hobbs
Powerhouse Hobbs is out to prove that he doesn't need the Don Callis Family to be a success in AEW. He has a discernible size and strength advantage over the reigning International Champion but Konosuke Takeshita has the technical edge on his latest challenger. He also has the numbers advantage. Plain and simple, it's too early in Takeshita's run for him to drop the International Championship. Look for him to retain by any means necessary.
- Rick Ucchino: Konosuke Takeshita
- Adam Barnard: Konosuke Takeshita
- Zack Heydorn: Konosuke Takeshita
Mercedes Moné vs. Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship
Mercedes Moné and Kris Statlander put on one of the best women's matches, not just in 2024, but in AEW history when they met at Full Gear last month. Will they be able to recreate the magic generated that night in Newark? Will Statlander be able to hand Moné her first loss in All Elite Wrestling and capture the TBS Championship for the second time in her career? Mercedes may be the most vulnerable Champion on this entire card, outside of Okada, but Rick and Zack believe she'll be 'moné' once again. Adam likes Statlander to pull off the upset.
- Rick Ucchino: Mercedes Moné
- Adam Barnard: AND New... Kris Statlander
- Zack Heydorn: Mercedes Moné
MJF battles Adam Cole with the Dynamite Diamond Ring on the line
Maxwell Jacob Friedman is the only man in AEW history to wear the Dynamite Diamond Ring. He first won in back in 2019 and has successfully defended it every year since. He's looking to carry around his favorite insurance policy for the sixth year in a row, but his old pal Adam Cole has other plans in mind. MJF and the Dynamite Diamond Ring are synonymous with one another at this point. It would feel strange if he didn't find a way to hang on to it. Rick and Zack believe Max steals a cheap victory, as he rivalry with Adam Cole carries over into the new year.
- Rick Ucchino: MJF
- Adam Barnard: Adam Cole
- Zack Heydorn: MJF
Mariah May and Thunder Rosa throw down in a Tijuana Street Fight for the AEW Women's Championship
This feud between Mariah May and Thunder Rosa has gotten very personal, very quickly. Saturday's Tijuana Street Fight may mean more to Thunder than just winning a title, but knocking the Glamour off her high horse and reclaiming the AEW Women's Championship would certainly be a nice perk of teaching May the lesson she desperately needs to learn. Thunder Rosa is definitely in her element as well. There may be no better performer in all of AEW under the Street Fight stipulation. All that said... We all like May to retain.
- Rick Ucchino: Mariah May
- Adam Barnard: Mariah May
- Zack Heydorn: Mariah May
Fatal Four-Way Match for the AEW World Championship
There's really not much to say about this one, unfortunately. Hangman Adam Page, Orange Cassidy and Jay White are all worthy challengers to Jon Moxley. All of them may be AEW World Champion - again in the case of Hangman - one day, but it's not going to be Saturday night. There is not one single inclination that Mox is anywhere close to giving up that title. The match itself could very well be spectacular, but the outcome will never be in doubt. That AEW World Championship is going to remain locked up in that briefcase for some time.