AEW Worlds End 2024: Start Time, Date, How To Watch, Match Card & More
The final All Elite Wrestling PPV and live show of 2024 goes down on Saturday as Worlds End takes place at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Fla. The company returns to the venue for the first time since a December 27, 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite.
AEW Worlds End is highlighted by the main event for the World Heavyweight Championship as Jon Moxley defends the gold in a four-way match against "Hangman" Adam Page, Jay White and Orange Cassidy.
At November's AEW Full Gear, Moxley beat Cassidy with the help of Death Rider member Wheeler Yuta. Afterwards, the heel faction was getting the better end of Cassidy when White and Page came in and helped Cassidy thwart off the group.
Things took a turn as Cassidy, Page and White have been unable to get on the same page. They have been turning on each other instead of chasing their common goal. The tide changed on last Saturday's episode of Collision when Cassidy said they needed to work with one another instead of fighting against each other.
Finally, the trio got on the same page when the challengers each gave Moxley their finishing manuever to close out Dynamite. Who will leave the land of Mickey Mouse with the richest prize in AEW?
AEW Worlds End will also have the semifinals and finals of the Continental Classic with the winner becoming the Continental Champion. The semifinals will have the rematch between Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher and current Continental titlist Kazuchika Okada taking on Ricochet.
Also on the show, a rematch between Mercedes Mone putting the TBS title on the line against Kris Statlander. They met at Full Gear with Mone winning in one of the best women's matches of 2024.
Typically, AEW delivers at pay-per-view events and Worlds End should be no different.
Here is everything you need to know about AEW Full Gear 2024.
How to Watch AEW Worlds End 2024 Tonight
North America: TrillerTV, PPV.com, YouTube, Local Cable and Satelitte PPV Providers. Everywhere but North America: TrillerTV, YouTube, PPV.com
AEW Worlds End 2024 Start Time
Date: Saturday, December 28 Time: 8 p.m.ET / 5 p.m. PT
AEW Worlds End begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The card is expected to last around four hours. The preshow will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT on AEW's social media platforms.
Where is AEW Worlds End 2024?
AEW Worlds End takes place at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Fla.