AEW Worlds End Date and Location Announced as Will Ospreay Sends Message to WWE

On the heels of another successful All Out pay-per-view, All Elite Wrestling has announced the date and location for the company's marquee end-of-year event.

As first revealed by the Target Center, the third annual AEW Worlds End will emanate from Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday, December 19. This will mark the first time this pay-per-view will take place prior to Christmas Day.

Worlds End 2025 was held at the Now Arena in suburban Chicago, the site of Saturday's All Out show. It was headlined by MJF defeating Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page in a four-way match to become a two-time AEW Men's World Champion.

As reported by the Target Center, AEW is bringing #AEWWorldsEnd to the Twin Cities for the FIRST TIME EVER, LIVE from the @targetcentermn in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, December 19! pic.twitter.com/EIpqDUvlS0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 27, 2026

Tickets for this year's Worlds End will go on sale starting on Monday, October 5 at 10 a.m. local time. Special pre-sale opportunities will be available beginning on Thursday, October 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

WWE will be holding a number of marquee events to close out 2026, including Wrestlepalooza on Saturday, December 12, in Perth, Australia. Lucha Libre AAA will also host Guerra de Titanes in Guadalajara, Mexico, on the same night as Worlds End, but that event was on the calendar long before the Target Center revealed the date and location for AEW's December pay-per-view.

It's important to note that WWE has made a habit of counterprogramming AEW events over the past couple of years, and Saturday night in Chicago was no exception.

Will Ospreay sends blunt message to WWE after hosting Worlds Collide in Chicago

Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

It was another good night at the office for Will Ospreay on Saturday. The Aerial Assassin defeated Jon Moxley in the main event of All Out to retain his AEW Men's World Championship. At the same time, WWE was holding a Worlds Collide show with Lucha Libre AAA across town inside Chicago's Allstate Arena.

Worlds Collide did not air live. It will instead be shown on replay this coming Wednesday, September 30 on WWE's YouTube channel.

Regardless, both WWE and AEW did great ticket sales this weekend. All Out at the Now Arena sold out weeks ago, and Ospreay thanked all the fans who chose to come out to watch AEW during the post-show media scrum. Hee also had a message for WWE, without mentioning them directly.

“It sold out on myself and Jon, Brawling Birds and Divine Dominion, and the ladder match. I cannot tell you the pride that I feel, because people did have a choice. Everyone who came to this show tonight chose the right company. We deliver the best pay-per-views, the best pro wrestling. Any time anyone wants to come and step up to us, here is the reality for you, we’re going to knock you down two f---ing levels. We are the best pro wrestling in the entire f---ing world, do not f---ing step to us ever again," Ospreay said.

The next WWE Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, October 10, when the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, hosts Money in the Bank.

It was also announced early Sunday morning that Will Ospreay will next defend his AEW Men's World Championship against International Champion Kazuchika Okada at Grand Slam: France, on Tuesday, October 6.