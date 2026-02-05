AEW Dynamite Results (2/4/26): Brody King Defeats MJF, Andrade Beats Kenny Omega

When last week's episode of AEW Dynamite wrapped up, AEW fans were stunned to see Andrade El Idolo standing victorious above Swerve Strickland. Andrade cheated to win that match, but advanced forward in his quest to wrestle for the AEW World Championship.

This week on AEW Dynamite, that world title picture got even clearer. In singles action, Adam Page defeated Mark Davis. After the match, Page said that he would be heading to Grand Slam Australia to wrestle for the AEW World Championship number one contendership. Page said he hoped Kenny Omega would be standing across the ring from him in that match.

Omega wasn't able to get the job done. Later in the night, Omega lost to Andrade El Idolo. Now, Andrade will face Adam Page at Grand Slam Australia. The winner of that match will wrestle for the AEW World Championship at the Revolution PPV.

During the match, The Don Callis Family attempted to get involved on behalf of Andrade. Callis gave Andrade a screwdriver to use, but Swerve Strickland ran down to the ring to stop that interference. That caused a distraction for the referee and Andrade hit Omega with a low blow before covering him for the victory.

After the match, Andrade celebrated with The Don Callis Family. In the ring, Omega and Strickland yelled at one another and then started to push each other. Before a full brawl could break out between the former champions, AEW officials broke them up.

In the main event, Brody King defeated the AEW World Champion, MJF. Adam Page walked out at the beginning of the match and distracted MJF. This allowed for King to choke out MJF. MJF was unconscious and King brought him back into the ring and connected with a Gonzo Bomb for the victory.

After the match, Andrade attacked MJF, Page attacked Andrade, and then MJF attacked Page. In the end, King hit MJF with a second Gonzo Bomb. He held up the world title belt as the show went off the air.

In other action on the show this week, The Don Callis Family defeated The Death Riders in a Trios Match. This victory positioned Konosuke Takeshita even closer to Jon Moxley and his AEW Continental Championship. Those two will square off at Grand Slam Australia with the title on the line.

Also, Toni Storm and Orange Cassidy maintained some momentum ahead of their hair vs. hair match at Grand Slam Australia. They quickly won a tag match against the team of Jordan Oasis and Brittany Brookes. After the match, Cassidy questioned whether or not they were making the right call in putting their hair on the line.

Cassidy said he liked his hair, which prompted Storm to agree. In the end, Storm said that they wouldn't lose and that Marina Shafir would soon look like Jon Moxley.

Babes of Wrath have new contenders for their AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford defeated Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron in a championship eliminator match. They are now positioned for a title shot.

Finally, might Will Ospreay be on his way back to AEW? During Dynamite, the company ran a highlight video on Ospreay and it said he was working hard to return as soon as possible.

AEW Dynamite Results

The Don Callis Family defeated The Death Riders in Trios Match

Orange Cassidy and Toni Storm defeated Jordan Oasis and Brittany Brookes in a mixed tag team match

Adam Page defeated Mark Davis

Andrade El Idolo defeated Kenny Omega and now heads to face Adam Page at Grand Slam Australia to crown a new number one contender for the AEW World Championship

Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford defeated Babes of Wrath in a tag team championship eliminator match

Ricochet defeated Jack Perry to retain the AEW National Championship

Brody King defeated MJF in an AEW World Championship Eliminator Match

