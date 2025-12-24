Ric Flair Receives Backlash For Drunken Cameo Message

Ric Flair is in the news for the wrong reasons again.

Flair is one of many celebrities on the Cameo platform, a service that lets them create videos of themselves delivering messages to fans in exchange for money. Fans can specify what they want said in the video, while the celebrities are expected to follow those instructions.

The app is often used to deliver birthday wishes or good-luck messages before an event, and everything usually goes off without a hitch. But this is Ric Flair we're talking about.

Flair decided to stray away from the directions given to him by a fan who paid $1000 for a Cameo earlier this year. The 16-time world champion has a history of drunk antics, and this was yet another example.

Ric Flair | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Cameo customer tells Ric Flair story

A fan on X reposted a video of Flair's Cameo back in April, and it's clear he wasn't only intoxicated but also wasn't following the fans' instructions. The customer posted their side of the story as a review.

In the video, the customer's instructions note it's a bachelor's gift, and in response, Flair questions the fan's decision to get married, even cursing and urging the fan not to go through with it. Flair himself has been married four times.

"After spending nearly a GRAND to have someone my brother admired enough to have tattooed on him, wish him luck on his wedding. I would have expected Ric to at least browse through the notes ahead of time not read it word for word the first time and MOST definitely NOT tell him he’s making a mistake and to remain a 'gf' because he was so f****d up he could barely speak right. What would’ve be a great gift ended up being 'the worst thing he’s ever been gifted.' Unbelievable!" Fan review on Cameo

"There’s too many women out here…. Why would you get married motherf*cker?"



- Ric Flair to someone who paid him nearly $1000 on Cameo. pic.twitter.com/61r3J1KaUu — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) December 24, 2025

Flair does have a 4.82 star rating out of five on the app, meaning this might have just been a one-off. Whether or not there are more stories of Flair acting foolish on the platform is unknown at the moment.

Fans come to Flair's defense

As the repost continues to surface and draw attention, some fans have offered a different perspective on the situation. Some feel the fan paying for the cameo should've expected something like this to happen, considering Flair's personality and history. One fan even stated he would've been disappointed if Flair hadn't done the Cameo the way he did.

Current TNA wrestler AJ Francis came to the defense of the Nature Boy as well. Francis also doesn't feel fans should be getting mad at Flair for being the person everyone knows him to be.

"Getting mad at Ric Flair for Ric Flair doing some obviously and traditionally Ric Flair shit shows me you don’t really know ball…" AJ Francis on X

Getting mad at Ric Flair for Ric Flair doing some obviously and traditionally Ric Flair shit shows me you don’t really know ball… — A.J. FRANCI$ 💰 (@AJFrancis410) December 24, 2025

Francis also delivered a second sarcastic post on X questioning why anyone would be surprised that a notorious drinker was drinking on video. "Ah yes… the notoriously sober Ric Flair happened to be drunk when he recorded this video which was obviously an anomaly because as I mentioned, he is famous for his sobriety"

