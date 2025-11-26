AEW Dynamite Preview (11/26/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

After an explosive Full Gear, AEW arrives in Nashville for the Thanksgiving Eve edition of Dynamite and the official kickoff of the 2025 Continental Classic.

The show will also feature a celebration for the new AEW World Champion, Samoa Joe, hosted by The Opps. Last Saturday, Joe defeated Hangman Adam Page in a bloody steel cage match after Hook pledged his allegiance to The Opps in shocking fashion by hitting Page in the head with the world title.

The Opps are more powerful than ever, now with four members and control over both the AEW World and World Trios titles. Hangman Page will assuredly be on a quest for revenge, and he may not be alone. Eddie Kingston attempted to help Page fight off The Opps at Full Gear by chasing off Katsuyori Shibata.

Also, Swerve Strickland made a huge surprise return from injury after the steel cage match at Full Gear and opted to attack The Opps rather than his longtime rival, Hangman.

It's a safe bet that some combination of these men will attempt to crash Joe's celebration. What does the new world champion, as well as Hook, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata, have up their sleeves for tonight?

Continental Classic Gold League action

Two members of the Don Callis Family will be forced to fight each other in the first Gold League match of the Continental Classic tournament. Reigning Continental Classic winner and AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada will take on Kyle Fletcher tonight in Nashville.

2025 marks both men's second time participating in the tournament. They're eager to get their first three points on the board, but Fletcher has an added chip on his shoulder after losing the TNT Championship to Mark Briscoe at Full Gear.

Fletcher decided to enter the tournament after becoming fed up with being caught in the middle of the ongoing conflict between Okada and Konosuke Takeshita, who is also in the Continental Classic. He called out Okada and Takeshita directly for being so focused on each other that they neglected to support him at Full Gear, which led to him losing his title.

Okada and Fletcher have met in the ring twice before, each winning once. Can Fletcher pull off a repeat of last year's Continental Classic and defeat Okada, or will Okada show the Protostar why he's considered the greatest tournament wrestler of all-time?

Over in the Blue League

Jon Moxley has entered his second Continental Classic with hopes of snapping his recent losing streak. Mox infamously tapped out at Full Gear at the hands of Kyle O'Reilly in a No Holds Barred match after weeks of falling victim to the same ankle lock submission hold, including at Blood & Guts.

His fellow teammates in the Death Riders have begun to lose patience with his losing ways, and some wins could potentially turn them back in his favor. He'll be up against CMLL sensation, Mascara Dorada, who is making his Continental Classic debut after successfully defending the CMLL World Trios Championships at Full Gear.

In other Blue League action, Darby Allin takes on "The Jet" Kevin Knight. Both Allin and Knight were unsuccessful in their respective matches at Full Gear. Allin lost to Pac and Knight was pinned by Ricochet in the National Championship Casino Gauntlet. Starting off the Continental Classic with a big win would mean a huge burst of momentum for both men.

This is Allin's second time competing in the Continental Classic. While this is Knight's first tournament in AEW, he is no stranger to round robin tournaments, having competed in NJPW's Best of the Super Jr. and Jr. Tag League tournaments on multiple occasions.

The AEW Women's World Tag Team Title Tournament semifinals begin

The Babes of Wrath will face Sisters of Sin in the semifinals of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament semifinals. | All Elite Wrestling

Four teams have advanced to the semifinals of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament. Tonight, Babes of Wrath, Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale, will clash with the Sisters of Sin for the right to advance to the tournament final. Cameron was notably pinned in the four-way match at Full Gear among the remaining teams in the tournament.

Will the Babes of Wrath be able to bounce back from their loss, or will the Sisters of Sin's tag team experience (and spider in their corner) be too much to overcome?

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite:

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

TV: TBS

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Venue: The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

The Opps Celebrate New AEW World Champion Samoa Joe

Kyle Fletcher vs. Kazuchika Okada in a Continental Classic Gold League Match

Darby Allin vs. Kevin Knight in a Continental Classic Gold League Match

Jon Moxley vs. Mascara Dorada in a Continental Classic Blue League Match

Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron) vs. Sisters of Sin (Skye Blue & Julia Hart) in an AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal

