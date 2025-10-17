AEW WrestleDream Predictions: Will Jon Moxley or Darby Allin Say 'I Quit'?
Another major weekend in professional wrestling is upon us. AEW WrestleDream will go live this Saturday night and there's one major question hanging over the show. What could Jon Moxley or Darby Allin possibly do to the other to utter the words, 'I Quit'?
Hangman Adam Page and Kris Statlander, meanwhile, will be putting their respective World Championships on the line, as will TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher and AEW World Tag Team Champions Brodido Lee. Is anyone in danger of losing their gold this weekend?
Rick Ucchino and Zack Heydorn have put their heads together to offer up The Takedown on SI's final thoughts ahead of Saturday's show in St. Louis, Missouri.
Thekla vs. Jamie Hayter
The AEW Women's Division has come a long way over the last few years. Jamie Hayter and Thekla's rivalry dates back several months and is worthy of this rare women's non-title singles pay-per-view opportunity.
The Triangle of Madness has quickly established itself as a major threat, and the numbers game will likely play a factor in this one in order to set up Blood and Guts in the near future. Thekla gets the biggest win of her AEW career to date.
Predicted Winner: Thekla
The Demand vs. The Hurt Syndicate
This rivalry between The Demand and the Hurt Syndicate feels very much like a Quentin Tarantino flick, in the sense that everything feels out of order. These two teams have already met in a Street Fight, and now they're de-escalating with a straight-up trios bout.
Regardless, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and MVP already picked up a win when weapons were involved. They should be able to handle their business without the equalizers.
Predicted Winner: The Hurt Syndicate
The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express
Matthew and Nicholas Jackson believe that the AEW Tag Team Division is as good as it's ever been, and it's gotten even stronger with the reunion of Jurassic Express. Jungle Jack Perry and Luchasaurus have fans swinging their arms once again and the AEW faithful be doing it twice in St. Louis.
While we don't think Matt and Nick pick up the victory at WrestleDream, please check out our recent conversation with The Young Bucks on The Takedown on SI YouTube channel.
Predicted Winner: Jurassic Express
TNT Championship Match
Kyle Fletcher has bounced back nicely from his loss to Hangman Adam Page at All Out, with wins over Orange Cassidy, Komander and Kyle O'Reilly. The Protostar will now cross paths with arguably the greatest rival of his AEW tenure thus far in Mark Briscoe.
Their series of matches has been split right down the middle with both men owning two wins apiece, but Tony Khan is still very much in the Kyle Fletcher business. We like the always impressive 26-year-old to hang on to the TNT Title for a while longer.
Predicted Winner: Kyle Fletcher
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match
Okada and Takeshita earned this World Tag Team Title Match by knocking off the champions themselves, but Bandido's shoulder injury played a major factor in that outcome. They were also a bit lucky. These two members of the Don Callis Family clearly do not like each other, and they will be far from on the same page Saturday night. Look for a little family dysfunction to cost Don Callis some additional gold for his collection.
Predicted Winners: Brodido
I Quit Match
This is by far the hardest match on the card to predict, because it's incredibly difficult to envision any amount of pain and suffering that would get either of these men to say, 'I Quit.' Darby Allin is coming into WrestleDream as a man with nothing to lose. A man who was literally okay with dying during his climb of Mount Everest. Moxley, on the other hand, has people at home who depend on him.
How far is he willing to go Saturday night? Not further than Darby. That we can say definitively.
Predicted Winner: Darby Allin
AEW Women's World Championship Match
The build up to this highly anticipated title fight has been a masterclass in babyface versus babyface storytelling. Timeless Toni Storm has found herself lost without the AEW Women's World Championship, and she's willing to tear a woman she admires to shreds to get it back.
Stat Daddy, meanwhile, is still trying to prove herself as a world champion. It's time for someone new to hold things down at the top of the card for a while, and Kris Statlander will solidify her reign with a major win at WrestleDream.
Predicted Winner: Kris Statlander
AEW Men's World Championship Match
Much like Kris Statlander, it's still way too early to consider ending Hangman Adam Page's run as the AEW Men's World Champion. Everyone's favorite cowboy has assumed his rightful place as the focal of the company and Samoa Joe is the perfect opponent for him to firmly prove that he is the very best competitor in the division right now. This is a match-up that in many ways is more about respect than it is the championship, and Hangman will earn Joe's seal of approval on Saturday.
Predicted Winner: Hangman Adam Page
