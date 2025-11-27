AEW Dynamite Results, Highlights, And Live Blog

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite is a massive one as it's not only the start of the annual AEW Continental Classic tournament, but it's also the AEW Full Gear fallout show.

As AEW Full Gear went off the air, Swerve Strickland had made his AEW return and Samoa Joe defeated Adam Page inside of a steel cage to become the AEW Men's World Champion. What will Joe have to say about not only winning the world title, but seeing Strickland return.

As for Adam Page, what will his reaction be to losing the title he spent most of the year chasing down. AEW fans will get some answers on AEW Dynamite.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT

TONIGHT! Thanksgiving Eve



Continental Classic Gold League@kylefletcherpro vs @rainmakerXokada



The 2025 AEW C2 begins on Thanksgiving Eve with reigning champion Kazuchika Okada vs his friend former TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/V1uITN0qYq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 26, 2025

The annual AEW Continental Classic tournament begins on this week's pre-Thanksgiving edition of AEW Dynamite. There will be round-robin tournament matches on the show.

First, Don Callis Family members, Kazuchika Okada and Kyle Fletcher will collide in the Gold League. The other Gold League match this week is Darby Allin vs. Kevin Knight. In the Blue League, Jon Moxley will go one-on one with Mascara Dorada.

Moxley is still on a cold streak in AEW. At Full Gear he tapped out yet again. This time, it was to Kyle O'Reilly in a No Holds Barred match.

Wednesday #AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT

TONIGHT! Thanksgiving Eve



The Opps Celebrate new World Champion @SamoaJoe



The Opps leader Samoa Joe is AEW World Champion, in part due to @730HOOK showing loyalty to The Opps by attacking Hangman at Full Gear!



The Opps celebrate, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/xZ83pHiWhv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 26, 2025

Dynamite this week will also be the place where the AEW Women's Tag Team Championship tournament continues. In semifinal action, Babes of Wrath will clash against Sisters of Sin. Which team will advance to the tournament final for a chance to be the first-ever women's tag team champions in AEW.

In other women's division action, what will Mercedes Mone have to say about coming up short in her quest to win the AEW Women's World Championship at Full Gear. Mone lost her title match to Kris Statlander. Mone still holds many championships, but it's not the big one.

AEW Dynamite Results

-Tony Schiavone welcomed the audience to the show and ran down some key happenings from AEW Full Gear. A video package aired that detailed the drama at Full Gear between The Don Callis Family members.

-The announce team ran down the rules of the Continental Classic and Kyle Fletcher made his entrance for the first match of the tournament. Fletcher's opponent, Kazuchika Okada, walked out next and their match began.

-Kyle Fletcher defeated Kazuchika Okada to earn three points in the 2025 AEW Continental Classic Gold League. The match nearly went the distance and featured many near-falls, but it was a Fletcher surprise roll-up pin that got the job done in the end.

-Lexy Nair interviewed Kenny Omega outside of his locker room. She asked Omega whether he and The Young Bucks are back together again. Omega said the answer to that question was complicated, but admitted that he hadn't been a good friend. Omega said he had faults and that if his friends and the fans are willing to look past them, he would try and look past them too.

After everything that went down at #AEWFullGear… where does @KennyOmegamanX stand with the @youngbucks?



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ooIupstT7r — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2025

-Omega thanked Nair and then went back in his locker room. When the door shut, it opened again right away and The Young Bucks walked out.

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

The Opps Celebrate New AEW World Champion Samoa Joe

Darby Allin vs. Kevin Knight in a Continental Classic Gold League Match

Jon Moxley vs. Mascara Dorada in a Continental Classic Blue League Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Continental Classic Blue League Match

Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron) vs. Sisters of Sin (Skye Blue & Julia Hart) in an AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

2025 AEW Continental Classic Lineup And Schedule Revealed

Swerve Strickland Reveals How John Cena Inspired His AEW Run

TNA Reportedly Targeting Former AEW Star — But An AEW Reunion Is Still Possible

Bayley Looks To Protect Future Of WWE With Upcoming Training Seminar