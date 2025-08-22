AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Predictions: Will MJF Steal The AEW World Title From Hangman?
The Forbidden Door is set to swing wide open again this Sunday as the stars of AEW, NJPW, ROH and CMLL face off inside of The O2 arena in London, England.
Hangman Adam Page will defend his newly won AEW World Championship against MJF, but has the stage been set for cowboy heartbreak? Will timeless outlast forever as Toni Storm defends her AEW Women's Championship against ROH Women's Champion Athena? Is there any chance that Kip Sabian and Killswitch spoil the Cope and Christian reunion?
Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and SP3 round out our predictions panel for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. They guys will attempt to answer all those questions and so much more ahead of what appears to be a fairly predictable, albeit still excellent, card this Sunday afternoon.
TNT Championship Match
The TNT Championship Match this Sunday night is going to serve as a massive introduction to Hiromu Takahashi for those who are unfamiliar with his stellar catalog of matches in New Japan Pro Wrestling. His clash with Kyle Fletcher may very well prove to be the best of the entire show, but the result will never be in doubt. The Protostar will come out on top and continue what should be a lengthy TNT Title run.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Kyle Fletcher
Zack Heydorn: Kyle Fletcher
SP3: Kyle Fletcher
Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. Kip Sabian & Killswitch
It's a reunion that wrestling fans have been waiting on for14 years. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage have not tagged with each other since the March 28, 2011 episode of Monday Night Raw. This Sunday they'll go up against Kip Sabian and Killswitch, who is subbing for the injured Nick Wayne, and frankly, it wouldn't matter if Wayne was healthy. Having Cope and Christian lose their first match back would be booking malpractice. This is a building block to a bigger showdown at All Out.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Cope & Christian
Zack Heydorn: Cope & Christian
SP3: Cope & Christian
AEW World Tag Team Championship 3-Way Match
When it comes to that bigger showdown for Cope & Christian at All Out in Toronto, Sunday night's 3-Way Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship is the other half of that equation. The Hurt Syndicate have been absolutely dominant since arriving in All Elite Wrestling, but they suffer their first real setback at Forbidden Door. Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler are going to find a way to leave London with those tag team title belts in their possession.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... FTR
Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... FTR
SP3: AND NEW!... FTR
AEW Unified Championship Match
The injury bug has really hit AEW hard this year and it appears that Swerve Strickland is going to be the latest star to end up needing time off. A recent report says that the former AEW World Champion has been working with a torn meniscus for years and surgery may be in his future after Forbidden Door. That news unfortunately spoils the ending of what will most likely be an exhilarating battle for the AEW Unified Championship.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Kazuchika Okada
Zack Heydorn: Kazuchika Okada
SP3: Kazuchika Okada
TBS Championship 4-Way Match
Mercedes Moné went over a year without losing a match in AEW, but she was finally defeated by Timeless Toni Storm at All In Texas. Do we really expect the CEO to drop two in a row? We do not. AEW upstart Alex Windsor stands the best chance at pulling off the upset, but it's hard to image Tony Khan pulling that trigger. Promotions across the world are lining up to have Mercedes carry their top titles and the TBS Championship will remain the prize of her collection for some time.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Mercedes Moné
Zack Heydorn: Mercedes Moné
SP3: Mercedes Moné
Lights Out Steel Cage Match
This match is going to be the embodiment of uncontrollable chaos with all ten of these men locked inside a steel cage and no limits to the amount of pain and punishment they can inflict upon one another. Will Ospreay will soon undergo surgery and is looking to exact his revenge on the Death Riders, but this feels like an Empire Strikes Back-type situation. Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks are on an unusual losing streak. Rick & SP3 like the heels to re-establish their dominance in this one.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Team Death Riders
Zack Heydorn: Team Ospreay
SP3: Team Death Riders
IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match
Zack Sabre Jr. defending his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Nigel McGuinness is a big deal to the fine folks over in the UK, and we are thrilled that this showcase of technical prowess is going down at The O2 in London. It's very difficult to see McGuinness walking away with the title here, but just because a match is predictable, doesn't mean it's going to be bad. Keep an eye on Daniel Garcia and what he decides to do while standing in Nigel's corner.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Zack Sabre Jr.
Zack Heydorn: Zack Sabre Jr.
SP3: Zack Sabre Jr.
AEW Women's World Championship Match
Timeless Toni Storm is well on her way to repeating as the female wrestler of the year. Her overall performance in 2025 has arguably exceeded the spectacular body of work she put together last year, but Athena is currently operating at the top of her game as well. Her nearly 1000 day reign as ROH Women's World Champion has been nothing short of brilliant, and it may be time to elevate timeless to forever. Our panel is split as Rick likes the Fallen Goddess to ascend to the top of the AEW Women's Division.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... Athena
Zack Heydorn: Timeless Toni Storm
SP3: Timeless Toni Storm
AEW World Championship Match
This AEW World Championship Match has shenanigans and screw-job written all over it. Would Tony Khan really book Hangman Page to lose his first title defense after everything he went through to get the belt back? Probably not. But he might lose his second defense.
Allowing MJF to keep his guaranteed contract for a title match at any time opens the door for the Devil to purposefully get disqualified during Sunday night's main event, beat down Hangman however he sees fit and then cash-in to steal the AEW World Championship.
We're not saying it's going to go down exactly that way, but the new stipulations that were put in place for this match on Wednesday, could lead to a myriad of outcomes that fans aren't quite ready to see come to fruition.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Hangman Adam Page... at least initially.
Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... MJF
SP3: Hangman Adam Page
