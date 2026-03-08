Athena Is In Her Coaching Era For MPX Who Runs The World III [Exclusive]

When she's not setting the standard in Ring of Honor as Women's World Champion, Athena is utilizing her years of experience and success to support the next generation at Metroplex Wrestling (MPX) in Bedford, TX.

Athena has owned the independent promotion for years but took things to the next level in 2025 when she announced Who Runs The World, an all-women's wrestling show featuring a mix of established top stars of AEW/ROH and up-and-comers on the independent circuit. So far, there have been two Who Runs The World shows featuring former AEW champions like Kris Statlander, Nyla Rose, and Mercedes Moné.

In part two of The Takedown On SI's exclusive interview with the ROH Women's World Champion, Athena opened up about her other job as a dedicated wrestling coach at Metroplex Wrestling and what she learned from her time in SHIMMER early in her career.

On ROH/MPX Global Wars

Athena, Billie Starkz and Diamante versus Maya World, Hyan, and Deonna Purrazzo main evented ROH/MPX Global Wars. | Ring Of Honor Wrestling

Most recently, MPX got its biggest platform to date when the promotion teamed up with ROH to present an ROH/MPX Global Wars event in Arlington, TX. Athena told The Takedown On SI that the event was actually AEW CEO/GM Tony Khan's idea.

"I kind of go into the meeting [with Tony Khan] like, hey boss, I heard there's a residency going on. And you know I had a Who Runs The World scheduled, but if I need to cancel or move it back, I said I would really like to do something with a lot of the AEW women...and he goes, why don't you do Global Wars? And I was like, what? He goes, yeah, you know you're Metroplex, we're Ring of Honor. We can just do Global Wars and do it at the [Arlington] Esports Arena," Athena said.

I just remember just being so happy because that's every coach's dream. That's every coach's dream to provide a big opportunity like that. And TK was so generous. And he didn't have to do it. That's like the one thing I keep going back in my head about. He didn't have to do any of that. He didn't have to give any of them an opportunity to showcase themselves. Athena on Tony Khan & MPX Global Wars

The event aired on HonorClub on February 5, 2026, with a main event of Athena and her minions, Billie Starkz and Diamante, versus Maya World, Hyan, and Diamante. Maya World was one of Athena's top students before signing with AEW and regularly appears on MPX events. Although Athena the wrestler didn't walk away with the victory that night, Athena the coach was very proud of what was accomplished that night, up and down the card.

"I just remember just shaking with anxiety because I just wanted them [the MPX roster] to do good. I didn't care about me in that moment. And I'm truly a selfish person, I think, when it comes to me and my career....It was a moment where I could step out of Athena, step into Coach Athena's shoes, and just root on the team and hope that they could bring home a victory for us in MPX," she shared.

On comparisons to SHIMMER

Athena's work with MPX, specifically the Who Runs The World shows has gained a lot of comparisons to SHIMMER, the now-defunct promotion that was instrumental in providing a platform for women wrestlers on the rise in the 2000s and 2010s. 2025 marked 20 years since the promotion's founding by Dave Prazak and Allison Danger. Notable SHIMMER alumni include Rebecca Knox (WWE's Becky Lynch), Kana (WWE's Asuka), Davina Rose (WWE's Bayley), Willow Nightingale, and more.

"Speaking of Allison Danger, she's my wrestling mom. She keeps me sane. I talk to her on a daily basis. She's probably going to tear up as I say this, but she keeps me sane. She keeps me grounded. Alison Danger has a very heavy hand in Who Runs The World. I needed that. I would love to have Dave Prazak as well," Athena said about SHIMMER's founders.

Athena appeared for SHIMMER many times in the early days of her career before being signed by WWE in 2015. She credits SHIMMER as a constant inspiration.

"[Dave's] truly awesome, truly amazing. And what he did for us was not taken lightly. I think that's why so many of us are like, man, we wish there was a form of SHIMMER. There's a reason why everyone is like trying to be the next big women's promotion when it comes to that...I think if [Who Runs The World] is compared to SHIMMER, sure, great. That's great. That's a fantastic compliment to me," Athena told The Takedown On SI.

Who Runs The World III

Metroplex Wrestling

Who Runs The World III takes place tonight in Bedford, TX, during International Women's Day weekend. AEW stars Maya World and Hyan are set to compete, as well as joshi legend Emi Sakura, who will participate in the American Joshi Tournament.

The American Joshi tournament was a pillar of independent women's wrestling in the late 2000s and early 2010s. It was very important to Athena to bring that opportunity back for today's women's wrestlers on the rise.

I remember that was the show to be on if you were in Texas. That was the show where you could get an opportunity, and it could change your career. And it changed mine. I wouldn't have gotten to Ring of Honor. I wouldn't have gotten to SHIMMER without that tournament Athena on the American Joshi Tournament

Tonight, the inaugural MPX American Joshi Champion will be crowned following a one-night-only tournament comprised of some of the best rising stars in independent women's wrestling.

Once a beloved tradition in American independent wrestling, Athena and MPX have revived the American Joshi tournament. | Metroplex Wrestling

Coach Athena has full confidence in what MPX and Who Runs The World will continue to achieve in the expanding landscape of women's wrestling. She's also confident that she's uniquely positioned to be a bridge to bring it all to life. She said, "I just want to get these girls the knowledge that they need to succeed. And women's wrestling can be powerful. It can inspire. It can motivate. You know it can make people emote. It can bring happiness and tears. "

"And if I can be the forefront of that, if I can provide that platform where not only a crowd feels like, man, this is home for me every time a show comes around, I love that. I just want everyone to come in and have a great time, whether that be the talent or the crowd."

MPX Who Runs The World III kicks off at 8:30 P.M. EST and will be streamed live on Twitch. When crediting parts of this interview, please include the link and "H/T The Takedown On SI/Lyric Swinton".