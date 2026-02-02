Randy Orton Reveals the Greatest WWE Entrance Theme of All Time

Randy Orton revealed who he believes had the best WWE entrance theme of all time.

When Hulk Hogan made his way to the ring with "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor blaring over the PA speakers for the first time, it changed the world of professional wrestling forever from a presentation standpoint.

In the decades that followed, many iconic entrance themes were created for some of the top names in the industry. Whether it be "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, or countless others, it only took a matter of moments for you to recognize who was coming to the ring before they even appeared on stage. But which wrestler has the best entrance theme of all time?

Randy Orton | WWE

WWE Superstar Randy Orton recently spoke with GQ Sports. When asked what the greatest wrestling entrance theme of all time is, Orton named none other than The Phenom himself, WWE Hall of Famer, The Undertaker.

"Over the years, there's been a lot of entrance music that just gets your blood pumping," Randy Orton said. "Obviously, The Undertaker, and when that bell starts tolling, man, there's nothing better than that. And I know that's a common answer, but I'm gonna have to go with The Undertaker."

Entrance themes in professional wrestling are more important than ever

One of the things WWE has gotten away from in recent years is having more recognizable entrance themes for the men and women on their roster.

After CFO$ was replaced with Def Rebel in 2019, WWE's entrance themes have gone downhill to the point where many of them are still unrecognizable years later.

This point is never more prevalent than in the yearly Royal Rumble match when entrance themes begin to play and the audience sits on their hands until they can get a look at which WWE Superstar is making their way to the ring. The company never had this issue in the past, and it's something they should look into improving in 2026.

Recognizable entrance themes change the entire feeling of WWE's presentation. It's hard to argue whether you love or hate the theme; Brie Bella's "Brie Mode" theme hitting at the Royal Rumble on Saturday helped make that moment all the more special as fans instantly recognized it immediately.

SmackDown Superstar Kit Wilson's stock has risen significantly in recent weeks, and that can easily be attributed to his new entrance theme that has gotten stuck in the heads of many in the WWE Universe. If the company can figure out its entrance theme issue this year, it will go a long way in tightening up the company's overall presentation.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Update on Dominik Mysterio's WWE Status

New Report Answers Whether Brie Bella’s Royal Rumble Return Was a One-Off

The Undertaker Discusses The Original Name WWE Gave Him

WWE Raw Preview (2/2/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream