New Report Answers Whether Brie Bella’s Royal Rumble Return Was a One-Off

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella made her shocking return to the company over the weekend at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

Brie Mode was once again activated in WWE this weekend when the former Divas Champion made her shocking return to the company on Saturday. Bella entered at the 29th spot in the Women's Royal Rumble match and received a hero's welcome from the crowd in Saudi Arabia.

Brie would immediately align with her sister Nikki and would secure the elimination of Lyra Valkyria. However, her stay in the match didn't last long, as she was tossed out in under seven minutes by Lash Legend. But was this return a one-off surprise? Or is Brie back in the fold for the time being?

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Daily Update, Brie Bella's Royal Rumble return was not a one-off surprise. Meltzer states Brie is back in WWE "for at least the time being." This would presumably mean that Brie is at least back for the road to WrestleMania 42 if not longer.

Many in the WWE Universe have been clamoring for years to see The Bella Twins make a run at the Women's Tag Team Titles. With the division arguably hotter now than it's ever been, it's not a surprise to see The Bella Twins added to the fold in the weeks ahead.

Brie Bella thanks the WWE Universe for the warm welcome following her Royal Rumble return

Brie Bella's surprise return at the Royal Rumble marked the first time she stepped foot in a WWE ring since the 2022 Rumble. Prior to that, Brie had not competed in a WWE ring since October of 2018.

The magnitude of the moment and the reaction of the WWE Universe were not lost on Brie, who seemed genuinely moved at different points on Saturday.

Following the event, Brie Bella took to Instagram to reflect on her experience and made it clear to the WWE Universe that the Bella Twins are back, posting:

"I can’t even express the gratitude I’m feeling right now. It’s been a journey to get here but I’m back and it feels good!!! Love you Bella Army for always standing with your girl and thank you Riyadh for the very warm welcome, your chants and love meant everything 🥹🫶🏼 BRIEMODE IS ACTIVATED And the Bella Twins are back!!!! YES! YES! YES! #hatersgonnahatebellasgonnaball," Brie Bella said in a post.

