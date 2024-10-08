Bryan Danielson Cuts Promo Responding To Claudio Castagnoli Threat
Bryan Danielson wants Claudio Castagnoli and the world to know that his match tonight on AEW Dynamite won't be his last.
During an interview with The Takedown On SI, Castagnoli warned fans to tune into Dynamite tonight because it would be Danielson's last match on the show. “If you're a fan of Bryan Danielson you definitely want to tune in because, let's be honest, it will most likely be his last match on national TV." This week on AEW Dynamite, Danielson will team with Wheeler Yuta to take on Castagnoli and Pac.
Danielson responded to Castagnoli with a video that hit AEW social media channels on Tuesday afternoon.
In the video, Danielson said that he heard about the interview from Castagnoli, but that it wouldn't be his last match. "So apparently Claudio did an interview with Sports Illustrated telling everyone that this was going to be my last match on Dynamite. Well guess what, Claudio, this isn't going to be my last match on Dynamite. Tonight, I'm going to run through you and Pac. Me and Wheeler Yuta are going to run through you guys and then on Saturday at Wrestle Dream, Mox you don't know what you've got coming to you."
AEW Wrestle Dream is Saturday night and will feature Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in the main event. Danielson has claimed that once he loses the AEW World title, he would retire as a full-time wrestler. Other announced matches for the PPV event include Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship, Darby Allin in an open challenge match, and more.