Bryan Danielson Cuts Promo Responding To Claudio Castagnoli Threat

#AEW World Champion @bryandanielson responds to @ClaudioCSRO's comments he made in an interview with @SInow, ahead of TONIGHT's Match of Champions#AEWDynamite: Title Tuesday

LIVE TONIGHT at the Special Start Time of 9pm ET / 8pm CT on @TBSNetwork https://t.co/dEJa45T3sB pic.twitter.com/mfwr03CZdT