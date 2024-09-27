Saraya Reportedly Re-Signs With AEW
Saraya is reportedly staying in All Elite Wresting.
The former AEW Women's World Champion has come to terms on a new deal that will keep her in AEW through next September, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.
Her contract was reportedly due to expire some time this month, but Ross Sapp says there were option years included in her original deal. Sources have indicated to Fightful, however, that this 1-year contract appears to be an entirely separate agreement.
Saraya is set to compete against Jamie Hayter this Saturday night on Grand Slam Collision, which was filmed Wednesday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium immediately following Grand Slam Dynamite, in a 'Saraya Rules' Match.
In case you missed it, the rules of a 'Saraya Rules' Match are essentially as follows:
- Saraya is allowed to do whatever she wants, except hammerlocks for some odd reason.
- Jamie Hayter meantime, must abide by the strict official standards for a regular one-on-one match. Once again though, no hammerlocks.
Complete Grand Slam Collision Card:
- Jack Perry defends his TNT Championship in an Open Challenge
- Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Dralistico
- The Learning Tree vs. The Conglomeration in a Trios Match
- Saraya w/ Harley Cameron vs. Jamie Hayter in a Saraya Rules Match
- Hangman Page vs Jeff Jarrett in a Lumberjack Strap Match
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Sammy Guevara in a AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match
- Claudio Castagnoli, PAC and Wheeler Yuta defend their AEW Trios Championships against Komander & Private Party
Full Grand Slam Dynamite Results:
- Bryan Danielson defeated Nigel McGuinness
- Hook defeated Roderick Strong to retain the FTW Championship, which was retired after the match.
- The Young Bucks defeated Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships
- MVP interrupts Prince Nana and asks him to tell Swerve Strickland that he wants to talk "business".
- Mariah May defeated Yuka Sakazaki to retain the AEW Women's World Championship
- Jon Moxley defeated Darby Allin to become the No. 1 Contender for the AEW World Championship.
